SUNBURY — Carter Thomas bowled a 780 series to lead the Shikellamy boys to a 3,598-2,846 victory over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference bowling.
Shikellamy defeated Mifflinburg 3,418-2,618 in the girls match.
Shikellamy’s boys bowled 996 or higher in each of the three standard games. Matthew Scholl bowled a game of 258 for the Braves. Logan Rubendall led the Wildcats with a series of 617.
On the girls side, the Braves jumped out to a big lead with a 1,046 in the first game. Sydney Knauer bowled games of 226, 224 and 225 to lead Shikellamy with a 675 series. Barb Herman was over 200 in all three games on the way to a 639 series for the Braves.
Erica Hauger bowled a series of 496 from the No. 1 spot to lead Mifflinburg.
BOYS
Shikellamy 3,598, Mifflinburg 2,846
Mifflinburg (785-869-827-160-2015—2,846) — Collin Krout 129-146-134—409; Ethan Miller 148-180-151—479; Derek Hackenburg 189-201-151—541; Adam O’Neil 104-193—297; Braden Dietrich 138; Logan Rubendall 215-204-198—617.
Shikellamy (996-1,190-998-212-202—3,598) — Matthew Scholl 191-258-170—619; Eli McKercher 182-242-192—616; Jayce Kimball 144-229-177—550; Kaden Foulds 201-194-224—619; Carter Thomas 278-267-235—780.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 3,418, Mifflinburg 2,618
Mifflinburg (750-828-727-141-172—2,618) — Erica Hauger 160-201-135—496; Ellieana Girton 134-136-125—395; Kennedie Lauver 145-157-171—473; Bailee Lauver 163-153-155—471; Steph Oberdorf 148-181-141—470.
Shikellamy (1,046-978-1,027-176-191) — Barb Herman 218-205-216—639; Kelly Sprenkel 194-151-157—502; Sydney Knauer 226-224-225—675; Sierra Pehowic 233-195-214—642; Emma Fetterman 175-203-215—593.