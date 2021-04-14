SUNBURY — Mason Brubaker won three events to lead Shikellamy to a 122-28 victory over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys track and field on Tuesday.
Gavin Colescott and Paul Snyder each won two individual events for the Braves.
On the girls side, Alyssa Keeley and Megan Bussey each won two events as Shikellamy beat Mifflinburg, 89-61.
Brubaker won the 100-meter high hurdles (16.6), the long jump (19-4) and the pole vault (14-0). Colescott won the 100 (11.46) and the 200 (23.21). Snyder picked up victories in the 1,600 (4:49) and the 3,200 (11:02.8).
In the girls meet, Keeley won the 1,600 (5:55) and the 3,200 (12:48.5), while Bussey won the shot put (29-8) and the discus (79-2).
Ella Shuck won two events for Mifflinburg, the 800 (2:14.14) and the triple jump (30-1).
Boys
Shikellamy 122, Mifflinburg 28
3200R: Shikellamy, 10:15; 110HH: Mason Brubaker (Shik), 16.6; Rashawn Martin (Shik); Carter Abram (Miff); 100: Gavin Colescott (Shik), 11.46; Chase Morgan (Shik); Daniel Reimer (Miff); 1600: Paul Snyder (Shik), 4:49; Micah Zellers (Shik); Collin Dreese (Miff); 400R: Shik (Joniel Bruno, Morgan, Cameron Crowder, Colescott), 44.4; 400: Tim Gale (Shik), 53.9; Tyler Foltz (Miff); Ryan Williams (Shik); 300IH: Martin (Shik), 43.68; Morgan (Shik); Carson Brubaker (Miff); 800: Nolan Reynolds (Shik), 2:06; Gale (Shik); Daniel Walter (Miff); 200: Colescott (Shik) 23.21; Reimer (Miff); Martin (Shik); 3200: Snyder (Shik), 11:02.8; Zellers (Shik); Bailey Hallman (Shik); 1600R: Shik (Reynolds, Morgan, Bruno, Gale), 3:39.47; Javelin: Cael Amerman (Shik) 146-4; Josh Antonyuk (Miff); Austin Osman (Miff); Shot put: Jared Oakes (Shik), 45-1; Antonyuk (Miff); Eric Shoch (Shik); Discus: Shoch (Shik), 140-10; Antonyuk (Miff); Nathan Gessner (Shik); Long jump: Brubaker (Shik), 19-4; Crowder (Shik); Ethan Hendricks (Miff); High jump: Zahki Nettles (Shik), 5-8; Lane Yoder (Miff); Crowder (Shik); Triple jump: Brayden Eister (Shik), 37-11; Hendricks (Miff); Bruno (Shik); Pole vault: Brubaker (Shik), 14-0; Crowder (Shik); Jayden Packer (Shik).
Girls
Shikellamy 89, Mifflinburg 61
3200R: Shik, 10:45; 100H: Makayla Weber (Miff), 18.38; Peyton Yocum (Miff); Kyleigh Price (Shik); 100: Jordan Moten (Shik), 13.3; Sophia Feathers (Shik); Avery Metzger (Miff); 1600: Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 5:55; Olivia Solomon (Shik); Marissa Allen (Miff); 400R: Shik, 55.22; 400: Metzger (Miff), 1:07; Olivia Walter (Miff); Melia Raker (Shik); 300H: Yocum (Miff), 52.1; Weber (Miff); Price (Shik); 800: Ella Shuck (Miff), 2:41.14; Solomon (Shik); Emma Strausser (Shik); 200: Feathers (Shik), 27.73; Moten (Shik); Sydney Jones (Shik); 3200: Keeley (Shik), 12:48.5; Allen (Miff); Emma Hyder (Miff); 1600R: Shik, no time available; Javelin: Melanie Minnier (Shik), 79-2; Katrina Bennage (Miff); Kelsie Fisher (Shik); Shot put: Megan Bussey (Shik), 29-8; Brianna Massey (Shik); Fisher (Shik); Discus: Bussey (Shik), 79-2; Massey (Shik); Avery DeWire (Miff); Long jump: Elizabeth Sheesley (Miff), 13-10; Weber (Miff); Cameron Hoover (Shik); High jump: Adelyn Henry (Shik), 4-6; Sheesley (Miff); Jenna Haines (Miff); Triple jump: Shuck (Miff), 30-1; Adelyn Henry (Shik); Sheesley (Miff); Pole vault: Emma Bronowicz (Shik), 9-6; Rebecca Reimer (Miff); Cassidy McClintock (Miff).
n Selinsgrove sweeps
Jersey Shore
JERSEY SHORE — Clint Rowe won three events in the boys meet, while Madison Stebila won all three jumps in the girls meet as Selinsgrove rolled to the HAC-I track sweep.
Rowe won the 100 (11.9), the 200 (23.7) and the 400 (53.8) as the Selinsgrove boys won 108-42.
Stebila won the long jump (15-6 1/2), the triple jump (32-6 1/4) and the high jump (5-4). Abigail Parise and Kyleigh Elsayed also won two events for the Seals.
Boys
Selinsgrove 108, Jersey Shore 42
3200R: JS, 8:56.8; 110H: Miller (JS), 15.2; Cole Catherman (Sel); Dylan Wagner (Sel); 100: Clint Rowe (Sel), 11.9; Jordan (JS); Cam Allison (JS); 1600: Francis (JS), 4:45.2; Derick Blair (Sel); Owen Magee (Sel); 400: Rowe (Sel), 53.8; Donovan Goundie (Sel); Horn (JS); 400R: JS, 47.0; 300H: Catherman (Sel), 42.0; Wagner (Sel); Xavier Lopez (Sel); 800: Francis (JS), 2:10; Evan Pickering (Sel); Matt Gifert (Sel); 200: Rowe (Sel), 23.7; Jordan (JS); Kody Miller; 3200: Magee (Sel), 11:04.6; Blair (Sel); Mason Reitenbach (Sel); 1600R: Sel (Rowe, Wagner, Jarrett Lee, Catherman), 3:38.4; Long jump: Catherman (Sel), 18-81/2; Dawson Gemberling (Sel); Nate Hackenberger (Sel); Triple jump: Hackenberger (Sel), 40-8; Gemberling (Sel); Meyers (JS); High jump: Stackhouse (JS), 5-10; Gemberling (Sel); Andrew Morris (Sel); Pole vault: Damien Hahn (Sel), 10-0; Stackhouse (JS); Millers (Sel); Shot put: Dominic Parise (Sel), 41-10; Damian Catherman (Sel); Max Maurer (Sel); Discus: Maurer (Sel), 118-9; Josh Ritter (Sel); Parise (Sel); Javelin: Spencer George (Sel), 129-0; Carter Young (Sel); Nic Young (Sel).
Girls
Selinsgrove 104.5,
Jersey Shore 45.5
3200R: Sel (Zoe Tomko, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Shaela Kruskie, Breia Mayes), 10:38.5; 100H: Abigail Parise (Sel), 17.7; Ava Blair (Sel); Gerst (JS); 100: Maihle (JS), 13.3; Carly Aument (Sel); Analise Bond (Sel); 1600: Kruskie (Sel), 5:30.2; Sechrist (JS); Pecchia (JS); 400: Molina-Shuman (Sel), 1:05.6; Lillian Poust (Sel); Bartman (JS); 400R: Sel (Bond, Aument, Cierra Adams, Poust), 52.5; 300H: Parise (Sel), 51.2; Walker (JS); Gerst (JS); 800: Sechrist (JS), 2:28.2; Tomko (Sel); Pecchia (JS); 200: Aument (Sel), 27.3; Maihle (JS); Corson (JS); 3200: Mayes (Sel), 12:33.6; Hager (JS); Laura Malehorn (Sel); 1600R: JS, 4:28.9; Long jump: Madison Stebila (Sel), 15-61/2; Molina-Shuman (Sel); Maihle (JS); Triple jump: Stebila (Sel), 32-61/4; Leah Toskey (Sel); Leigha Barnwell (Sel); High jump: Stebila (Sel), 5-4; Avery DeFazio (Sel); Fertiz/Gerst (tie); Pole vault: Bond (Sel), 11-6; Brungard (JS); Katie Estep (Sel); Shot put: Kyleigh Elsayed (Sel), 34-73/4; Machmer (JS); Stroup (JS); Discus: Elsayed (Sel) 106-2; McKenna Parker (Sel); Machmer (JS); Javelin: Parker (Sel), 91-8; Machmer (JS); Emily Davis (Sel).