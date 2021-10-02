MILTON — Melanie Minnier, Olivia Weaver and Shikellamy's top doubles team each dropped just four games in a straight-sets win as the Braves blanked Milton, 5-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Saturday.
Minnier stopped Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 6-3 at first singles, while Weaver went 6-2, 6-2, over Maddie Nicholas.
Allie Minnier and Lily Weist teamed for a 6-0, 6-4 win in the first doubles match.
The Milton duo of Aubree Carl and Jordan Hackenburg took the first set of the No. 2 doubles match before Shikellamy rallied.
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0
Singles
Melanie Minnier (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 6-3; Olivia Weaver (S) def. Maddie Nicholas 6-2, 6-2; Megan Strohecker (S) def. Lydia Crawford 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Allie Minnier/Lily Weist (S) def. Leslie Krebs/Jordyn Aunkst 6-0, 6-4; Shannen Sprenkle/Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Aubree Carl/Jordan Hackenburg 5-7, 6-1, 10-1.