SUNBURY — Shikellamy picked up four straight-set victories, and Melanie Minnier outlasted Alanna Stamm in three sets at first singles, as the Braves defeated Milton 5-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis Wednesday.
Minnier dropped the first set before rallying for a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 win.
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0
Singles
Melanie Minnier (S) def. Alanna Stamm 4-6, 7-5, 7-6; Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-3; Olivia Weaver (S) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris (S) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell 6-3, 6-3; Allie Minnier-Lily Weist (S) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala 6-2, 6-2.
n Danville 4, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got a win from Bekah Vance at No. 1 singles, but the Ironmen won every other match in the HAC-II contest.
Sarah Bhanushali at third singles, and the second doubles team of Kyra Welliver and Jordan Brookhart only dropped two games in their wins for Danville.
Danville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Bekah Vance (L) def. Paige Holcombe 6-2, 6-2; Cara Bohner (D) def. Ayra Tufail 6-4, 6-1; Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Sofia Waughen 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Mariana Arnabar-Mahek Kotru (D) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman 6-4, 6-2; Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler 6-0, 6-2.
n Williamsport 4,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Rockell Keister continued her hot streak with her fifth straight win for the Wildcats, but that was the only win for Mifflinburg against the Millionaires.
After four consecutive wins at No. 3 singles, Keister moved to second singles and defeated Williamsport’s Breanna Chicas 3-6, 7-5 (10-7) in a super tiebreak.
Williamsport 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Mary Hillman (W) def. Destiny Jones 6-3, 6-0; Rockell Keister (M) def. Breanna Chicas 3-6, 7-5 (10-7); Allyson McCann (W) def. Kylie Vasbinder 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
Emma Campbell-Teagan Marty (W) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines 6-0, 6-2; Abby Robertson-Shay Robinson (W) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kassidy Reedy 6-0, 6-2.