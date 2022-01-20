SUNBURY — The Shikellamy boys bowling used a dominant third game to outlast Milton by 25 pins on Wednesday at Strike Zone lanes.
The Shikellamy girls won by forfeit at Milton had just one bowler.
In the boys match, Adam Oakes (223), Julian Derr-Rosious (216) and Jacob Hollenbach (200) help Shikellamy to a 1,008 pin total to the Black Panthers 940 to overcome a 41-pin deficit, and pick up the victory.
Oakes led the Braves with a 619 series.
On the girls side, four of the five Shikellamy bowlers topped 600 for the series. Ariana Woodcock had the high series with a 662, while, Shanna Kimball and Emma Fetterman each had the high game with a 257 for Shikellamy.
Boys
Shikellamy: Adam Oakes, 204-223—619; Julian Derr-Rosious, 216—601; Jacob Hollenbach, 200; Zach Moore, 225. Team, 946-885-1,008-353—3,192; Milton: Skyler Dauberman, 204; Tazwik Hoover 200-211-214—625; Eli Russell, 234; Gavin Walsh, 203. Team, 992-881-940-354—3,167.
Girls
Shikellamy: Destiny Sanders, 216; Shanna Kimball 257—632; Ariana Woodcock, 213-217-232—662; Makayla Grenell 211-201-201—613; Emma Fetterman 212-257—650. Team, 1,024-1,018-1,088-411—3,130.