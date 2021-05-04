SUNBURY — Mason Brubaker won three events to lead Shikellamy to a 114-36 boys track and field victory over Shamokin on Tuesday.
The Braves also beat the Indians 113-36 on the girls side.
Brubaker claimed first place in the 110-meter high hurdles, the long jump and the pole vault. Eric Shoch also won a pair of individual events for the Braves, grabbing the victory in both the discus and triple jump.
Billy Delbaugh (800) and Colton Lynch (400) earned the only individual wins for the Shamokin boys.
On the girls side, Sophia Feathers and Cameron Hoover each won a pair of individual events for the Braves. Feathers crossed the finish line in the 100 and 400, and Hoover was first in the long jump and triple jump.
For the Indians, Gina Carapellucci swept the 100 and 300 hurdles.
BOYS
Shikellamy 114, Shamokin 36
3,200 relay: Shikellamy (John Peifer, Nick Koontz, Cameron Lenner, Mason Cianflone) 10:32.6. 110 hurdles: Mason Brubaker (Shik) 15.5; Carter Smink (Sham); Erich Shoch (Shik). 100: Gavin Colescott (Shik) 10.8; Chase Morgan (Shik); Joniel Bruno (Shik). 1,600: Paul Snyder (Shik) 4:51; Micah Zellers (Shik); Cameron Lenner (Shik). 400 relay: Shikellamy (Joniel Bruno, Chase Morgan, Cameron Cowder, Gavin Colescott) 43.6. 400: Colton Lynch (Sham) 51.5; Tim Gale (Shik); Draper Buck (Shik). 300 hurdles: Rashawn Martin (Shik) 43.2; Mason Brubaker (Shik); Carter Smink (Sham). 800: Billy Delbaugh (Sham) 2:03.2; Nolan Reynolds (Shik); Ryan Williams (Shik). 200: Chase Morgan (Shik) 23.1; Colton Lynch (Sham); Maximus Madden (Sham). 3,200: Paul Snyder (Shik) 10:50; Micah Zellers (Shik); Bailey Hallman (Shik). 1,600 relay: Shamokin (Colton Lynch, Santino Carapellucci, Carter Smink, Billy Delbaugh) 3:35.0. Javelin: Cael Amerman (Shik) 157-9; Riley Macaluso (Sham); John Kodack (Sham). Shot put: Jared Oakes (Shik) 47-6; Eric Shoch (Shik); John Kodack (Sham). Discus: Eric Shoch (Shik) 155-1; Jared Oakes (Shik); Riley Macaluso (Sham). Long jump: Mason Brubaker (Shik) 20-11; Billy Delbaugh (Sham); Cameron Cowder (Shik). High jump: Cameron Cowder (Shik) 6-1; Zahki Nettles (Shik); Marcus Moyer (Sham). Triple jump: Eric Shoch (Shik) 39-11; Jason Alderson (Sham); Jon Gittens (Shik). Pole vault: Mason Brubaker (Shik) 14-6; Cameron Cowder (Shik); Cameron Vovakes (Shik).
GIRLS
Shikellamy 113, Shamokin 36
3,200 relay: Shikellamy (Wiley Egan, Annie Elliot, Melia Raker, Claudia Bucher) 13:14.2. 100 hurdles: Gina Carapellucci (Sham) 17.2; Madison Lippay (Sham); Kyleigh Price (Shik). 100: Sophia Feathers (Shik) 12.8; Averi Dodge (Shik); Sydney Jones (Shik). 1,600: Olivia Solomon (Shik) 5:42; Emma Strausser (Shik); Katlyn Brunson (Sham). 400 relay: Shikellamy (Cameron Hoover, Sydney Jones, Lexie Merchlinsky, Lauryn Michaels) 54.8. 400: Sophia Feathers (Shik) 1:04.4; Alyssa Keeley (Shik); Kayla Harvey (Sham). 300 hurdles: Gina Carapellucci (Sham) 51.1; Kyleigh Price (Shik); Emily Wetzel (Shik). 800: Wiley Egan (Shik) 2:39.4; Melia Raker (Shik); Kayla Harvey (Sham). 200: Lauryn Michaels (Shik) 28.4; Lexie Merchlinsky (Shik); Emily Wetzel (Shik). 3,200: Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 12:30; Katlyn Brunson (Shik). 1,600 relay: Shikellamy (Olivia Solomon, Jordan Moten, Lauryn Michaels, Sophia Feathers) 4:29.4. Javelin: Melanie Minnier (Shik) 100-9; Allison Bottinger (Shik); Mady Waugh (Sham). Shot put: Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 31-5; Meghan Bussey (Shik); Brianna Massey (Shik). Discus: Brianna Massey (Shik) 87-7; Megan Roman (Sham); Megan Bussey (Shik). Long jump: Cameroon Hoover (Shik) 15-0; Zoe Betz (Shik); Gabrielle Thomas (Sham). High jump: Madison Lippay (Sham) 4-8; Zoe Betz (Shik); Molly Rossnock (Sham). Triple jump: Cameron Hoover (Shik) 30-5; Emily Wetzel (Shik); Madison Lippay (Sham). Pole vault: Emma Bronowicz (Shik) 9-0; Riley Nowroski (Sham); Lexi Merchlinsky (Shik).