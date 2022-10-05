SUNBURY — Tim Gale and Bri Hennett won their respective races to spark Shikellamy's sweep of tri-meets with Midd-West and Shamokin on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference cross-country.
The Braves boys posted wins over the Indians, 23-34, and the Mustangs, 20-39.
Gale's winning time of 17 minutes, 30 seconds beat the field by 50 seconds. Shamokin's Tyler Kerstetter was the runner-up in a time of 18:20, just ahead of the Braves' Mason Cianflone (18:27).
Midd-West's top finisher, Aiden Atkins, placed fourth in 18:29.
Shikellamy's girls edged Shamokin, 26-30, and took a forfeit win over Midd-West. The Indians girls picked up the other win.
Hennett (20:09) and Liv Solomon (20:38) finished one-two for the Braves. The Indians grouped three runners between third and fifth — Kamryn Kramer (20:56), Alexis Bressi (21:43) and Emily Rumberger (22:11).
Emma Trafton in fifth place, and Aly Bingaman in eighth helped Shikellamy claim the sweep.
Lauren and Claire Sellers finished ninth and 10th overall for Midd-West.
BOYS
Shikellamy 23, Shamokin 34
Shikellamy 20, Midd-West 39
Shamokin 25, Midd-West 30
Order of finish: 1. Tim Gale (Shik) 17:30; 2. Tyler Kerstetter (Sham) 18:20; 3. Mason Cianflone (Shik) 18:27; 4. Aiden Atkins (MW) 18:29; 5. Hunter Bordner (Shik) 18:41; 6. Ben Hummel (MW) 18:57; 7. Noah Kerstetter (Sham) 19:06; 8. Owen Amato (Sham) 19:15; 9. Julian Almond (Shik) 19:46; 10. Sam Hennett (Shik) 19:49; 11. Grant Yount (MW) 20:16; 12. Herman Pagan-Alvarez (Shik) 20:28; 13. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:42; 14. Wes Muchler (Sham) 21:33; 15. Kaleb Kline (Shik) 23:01; 16. Nolan DeLong (MW) 24:34.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 26, Shamokin 30
Shikellamy 15, Midd-West 50
Shamokin 15, Midd-West 50
Order of finish: 1. Bri Hennett (Shik) 20:09; 2. Liv Solomon (Shik) 20:38; 3. Kamryn Kramer (Sham) 20:56; 4. Alexis Bressi (Sham) 21:43; 5. Emily Rumberger (Sham) 22:11; 6. Emma Trafton (Shik) 23:58; 7. Felicia Zigner (Sham) 24:41; 8. Aly Bingaman (Shik) 25:33; 9. Lauren Sellers (MW) 27:21; 10. Claire Sellers (MW) 27:46; 11. Abby Solomon (Shik) 29:10; 12. Grace Dunkelberger (Shik) 31:40.