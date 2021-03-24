HUGHESVILLE — Luke Fatool won 10 games for Shikellamy at third singles in what was the highlight for the Braves in a 5-0 loss to Hughesville on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys tennis.
Austin Young outlasted Fatool 6-4, 7-6 at No. 3 singles.
Hughesville 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Logan Burns (H) def. CJ Doebler 6-0, 6-0; Mikey Dylina (H) def. Micah Stahl 6-1, 6-1; Austin Young (H) def. Luke Fatool 6-4, 7-6.
Doubles
Hughesville won by forfeit.
MONDAY
n Mifflinburg 4,
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Gabe Greb edged CJ Doebler at No. 1 singles to key the Wildcats to the HAC-I win.
Greb won 7-5, 6-3 to help Mifflinburg win its season opener.
Luke Fatool topped Aaron Hackenburg in a super tiebreak at No. 3 singles for the Braves’ only win. Fatool and Hackenburg split the first two sets — each by a 6-3 score — and then Fatool won the super tiebreak 10-3.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Gabe Greb (M) def. CJ Doebler 7-5, 6-3; Ethan Dreese (M) def. Micah Stahl 6-1, 6-0; Luke Fatool (S) def. Aaron Hackenburg 6-3, 3-6 (10-3).
Doubles
Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger (M) by forfeit; Braden Dietrich-Daytona Walter (M) by forfeit.