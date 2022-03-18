LEWISBURG — Shikellamy’s Mason Cianflone swam in the opening heat of the 200 individual medley Friday at the Class 2A state meet, and posted a personal best time.
It wasn’t enough to qualify for the night swim, but it was enough to put a smile on Cianflone’s face as he enjoyed the moment more than most swimmers.
“I got up easily, and I got up early, because I’m excited about this,” Cianflone said. “I came here and warmed up, spoke with my teammates, and really just got going.”
Cianflone possessed a positive attitude that seemed to give him an extra boost as he competed. Cianflone blocked out all the outside noise, and pushed through his race to finish with a new personal best time.
“I felt like I was going quicker,” Cianflone said. “My weak stroke felt better and I thought I was going to get a better time. I did.”
That weak stroke that felt good for Cianflone was the breaststroke. It was a stroke he was concerned about entering Friday’s event, but it quickly became a strength for the sophomore.
“That’s my disadvantage, and I knew I had to give myself a lead there,” Cianflone said. “Breaststroke is my weak stroke.”
It was a positive all-around performance and day for the Shikellamy swimmer, who set himself up nicely for a bright future with swimming.
Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon swam an impressive early race to finish second in the 200 IM prelims. Shannon made up a lot of ground in the opening lap to post an impressive time of 2:04.16. She won the state silver medal Friday night, but complete results were unavailable.
For most swimmers across the state, the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships mean dealing with nerves at an entirely different level.
For Danville’s Brenna Ross, she is one of the few that don’t have to worry about nerves at all. In fact, Ross described herself as excited.
“I just realized I have to be confident for myself,” Ross said. “I can’t really rely on outside factors to affect that. I really just have to get myself hyped and do what I have to do. I have to make myself proud. I know my potential and I want to live up to it.”
Ross hit the water with a calm most swimmers don’t possess at the state meet. She swam an outstanding race to snag a second overall finish and reach the night swim.
Ross finished with a 24.01 in her preliminary race of the 50 free.
“I don’t really get nervous anymore,” Ross said. “It is what it is. I’m going to do my best regardless and leave it all out there. That’s what it comes down to. This sport is intense.”
Danville’s Ryan Hause competed in the opening morning of events as he took on the field in the 200 IM. Hause swam in the fourth heat of the event, posting a 2:01.50.
“We had Y stuff all weekend and then stretched it out a little bit after that,” Hause said. “We did our sprints. We have been tapering. We didn’t taper leading up to high school districts. We’ve kind of just been coming down from our taper for this meet.”
Hause qualified for the night swim with the time and guaranteed himself one more swim in the event.
“I felt good, but that time really isn’t a reflection of what I can do,” Hause said. “It’s a little frustrating.”
Hause said he felt like his legs gave out as he pushed through the opening lap of the event. It was a difficult position to be in as he was forced to struggle through the event.
Despite the setback, Hause did enough to get into the night swim for his team. Once there, things seemed to go much better for the Danville junior.