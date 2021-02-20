The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Davis Marshall scored 22 points to lead four Shikellamy players in double figures, and the Braves shot 11-of-15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to ice a 72-62 victory over Shamokin on Friday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball.
Nate Luciano finished with 14 points in the win. John Peifer added 13 points, and Brayden Long had 11 for the Braves (4-9 overall, 2-9 HAC-I),.
Brent Reed had 16 points to lead Shamokin (5-9, 5-7).
Shikellamy 72, Shamokin 62
Shikellamy (4-9) 72
Cam Lenner 1 0-0 2; Cael Amerman 1 0-0 3; John Peifer 4 5-8 13; Brayden Long 4 3-3 11; Mason Deitrick 1 3-3 5; Jacaree James 1 0-0 2; Nate Luciano 6 0-0 14; Davis Marshall 8 4-6 22. Totals 26 15-20 72.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Marshall 2, Amerman.
Did not score: Colin Zechman.
Shamokin (5-9) 62
Cayan Lee 6 2-2 14; Aaron Frasch 0 0-2 0; Cam Annis 0 2-2 2; Joey Tarr 2 2-2 8; Colin Seedor 5 2-4 13; Brent Reed 6 1-2 16; Dom Michaels 3 0-0 9. Totals 22 9-12 62.
3-point goals: Michaels 3, Reed 3, Tarr 2, Seedor.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 20 15 13 24 — 72
Shamokin 18 14 12 18 — 62
n Line Mountain 56,
Milton 51
MILTON — Riley Young and Damien Fritchey each knocked down 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Line Mountain outscored Milton 19-7 in that stanza to rally for the nonleague win.
Young led the Eagles (4-10) with 21 points. Rhett Klinger added 11 points, and Caden Lahr chipped in 10 for Line Mountain.
Xzavier Minium scored 15 points to lead the Black Panthers (5-12).
Line Mountain 56, Milton 51
Line Mountain (4-10) 56
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 2; Riley Young 7 4-8 21; Damien Fritchey 3 2-2 9; Rhett Klinger 5 1-2 11; Maverick Bradigan 1 0-0 3; Caden Lahr 4 2-3 10. Totals 21 9-15 56.
3-point goals: Young 3, Fritchey, Bradigan.
Did not score: Aiden Tressler, Brady Bingaman, Theron Wagner.
Milton (5-12) 51
Austin Gainer 4 2-2 11; Xzavier Minium 6 1-1 15; Ethan Rowe 1 0-0 2; Carter Lilley 4 0-0 8; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 2 1-2 7; Dillan Guinn Bailey 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 4-5 51.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Brandt 2, Gainer.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 10 10 19 17 — 56
Milton 12 14 7 18 — 51
n St. John Neumann 76,
Lewisburg 63
WILLIAMSPORT — David Hill scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the first half when St. John Neumann forged an 11-point halftime lead in the nonleague matchup.
The Golden Knights led 43-32 at the break. Jake Hernandez scored 10 of a team-high 22 points for Lewisburg in the third quarter. Forrest Zelechoski added 15 in the loss.
St. John Neumann 76, Lewisburg 63
Lewisburg 63
Dante Sims 3 0-0 6, Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2, Jake Hernandez 8 3-4 22, Joey Martin 2 1-1 5, Cam Michaels 4 0-0 10, Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 3, Forrest Zelechoski 6 1-2 15. Totals 25 4-5 63.
3-point goals: Hernandez 3, Michaels 2, Zelechoski 2, Wuerdeman.
Did not score: Kadyn Magyar.
St. John Neumann 76
David Hill 12 2-2 28, Davion Hill 7 0-2 16, Keon Burkholder 4 0-1 8, Ryan McNamee 2 0-0 5, Jerval Weeks-Shuler 1 0-0 2, Nazir Smith 4 0-0 8, Nasser Dymeck 3 2-2 9. Totals 33 4-7 76.
3-point goals: David Hill 2, Davion Hill 2, Dymeck, McNamara.
Did not score: Essex Taylor.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 17 15 19 12 — 63
St. John Neumann 24 19 19 14 — 76
n Bloomsburg 63,
Southern Columbia 50
BLOOMSBURG — Adam McGinley scored 18 points as the Panthers picked up the HAC-II victory.
Daniel Guzevich and Jack Howell each added 10 points for Bloomsburg (8-5 overall, 6-4 HAC-II).
Liam Klebon scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half for the Tigers (7-7, 5-5).
Bloomsburg 63, Southern Columbia 50
Southern Columbia (7-7) 50
Kaiden Carl 0 0-2 0; Liam Klebon 9 0-1 20; Michael Zsido 1 2-2 4; Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 6 1-1 17; Braedon Wisloski 0 2-2 2; Issac Carter 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 6-9 50.
3-point goals: Britton 4, Klebon 2.
Did not score: Connor Gallagher, Thomas Zeimba, Jason Yeick, Trey Wetzel, Tyler Arnold, Matt Masala.
Bloomsburg (8-5) 63
Daniel Guzevich 3 4-6 10; Gabe Snyder 0 3-6 3; Madden Locke 1 0-0 3; Rae Grant 3 0-0 8; Chase Morris 2 0-0 4; Nasir Heard 3 0-0 7; Jack Howell 3 4-10 10; Adam McGinley 8 1-2 18. Totals 23 12-24 63.
3-point goals: Grant 2, Locke, Heard, McGinley.
Did not score: Jacob Evans.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 15 9 15 11 — 50
Bloomsburg 16 11 20 16 — 63