The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Shikellamy got a first-half goal from Luxi Walls on Tuesday in a 1-1 tie against Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey.
Walls scored off an assist from Olivia Cimino just more than seven minutes into the game. Mia Cunningham scored for the Blue Jays five minutes into the second half.
“Both teams fought hard,” Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr said.
Kailynn Smith made five saves for the Braves.
Shikellamy 1, Central Columbia 1
First half
S-Luxi Walls (Olivia Cimino), 22:44.
Second half
CC-Mia Cunningham (Olivia Zeisloft), 24:49.
Shots: S, 11-6. Corners: T, 8-8. Saves: Central Columbia 10 (Makiah Brewer); Shikellamy 5 (Kailynn Smith).
n Greenwood 2,
Line Mountain 0
MANDATA — Grace Lesh scored a pair of goals — one in each half — to lift the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League win.
Lesh scored her first goal midway through the first half off an assist from Hailey Womer.
Kelsey Sheaffer made four saves for the shutout for Greenwood (9-0-2, 4-0-1). The Eagles got eight saves from Olivia Smeltz.
Greenwood 2, Line Mountain 0
First half
G-Grace Lesh (Hailey Womer), 13:47.
Second half
G-Lesh, 3:30.
Shots: G, 13-4. Corners: G, 12-6. Saves: Greenwood 4 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Line Mountain 8 (Olivia Smeltz).
n Warrior Run 4, Milton 0
TURBOTVILLE — Four Defenders scored, and Abby Lapp had two assists in Warrior Run’s win on senior night.
Zoe Miller scored the only first-half goal in the HAC crossover. Rachel Yohn made seven saves for the shutout.
Larissa Shearer finished with 22 saves for the Black Panthers.
Warrior Run 4, Milton 0
First half
WR-Zoe Miller, 7:01.
Second half
WR-Jordyn Hill (Abby Lapp), 25:07; WR-Kyia Brouse, 8:37; WR-Brilee Slodysko (Lapp), 3:01.
Shots: WR, 26-7. Corners: WR, 16-3. Saves: Milton 22 (Larissa Shearer); Warrior Run 7 (Rachel Yohn).
JV score: Tied, 0-0.
n Mifflin County 2,
Midd-West 1
LEWISTOWN — Haley Stahl scored in the second half for the Mustangs in the nonconference loss.
Mifflin County scored two goals in 95 seconds to jump ahead with about 10 minutes left in the first half.
Midd-West (5-5) had more shots and more penalty corners.
Mifflin County 2, Midd-West 1
First half
MC-Keni Kayley, 11:07; MC-Hailee Sheetz (Alyssa Lynch), 9:32.
Second half
MW-Haley Stahl, 7:19.
Shots: MW, 8-5. Corners: MW, 15-3. Saves: Midd-West 3 (Aleah Gemberling); Mifflin County 7 (Colette Beeler).
JV score: MC, 2-1.
n Forbes Road 7,
East Juniata 0
WATERFALL — Emily Carolus made 17 saves in the cage for the Tigers in the nonconference loss.
“Emily Carolus has been doing a phenomenal job in the goal,” East Juniata coach Harley Straub said.
Forbes Road 7, East Juniata 0
First half
FR-Carly Skinner, 20:40; FR-Harlie Strait, 17:59.
Second half
FR-Strait, 20:15; FR-Kaelonni Lashinsky, 19:39; FR-Quincy McMath, 14:09; FR-Madison Hays, 5:35; FR-Payton Kendall, 4:06.
Shots: FR, 24-15. Corners: FR, 6-2. Saves: East Juniata 17 (Emily Carolus); Forbes Road 15.
Lewisburg 2, Selinsgrove 1
First half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff (Kara Koch), 21:51; Sel-Anna Gephart (Katie Bucher), 20:03.
Second half
Lew-Gaby Markunas, 13:00.
Shots: Sel, 5-4; Corners: Sel, 9-3. Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Kerstin Koons); Selinsgrove 1 (Mazzie Teats).
JV: Selinsgrove, 1-0.