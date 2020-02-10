The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Shikellamy defeated Selinsgrove in both boys and girls bowling by 4-1 scores on Saturday at Best Bowl.
In the boys match, the Seals edged the Braves 1,009-1,006 in the third game, but Shikellamy won the first two games, the Baker point, and held a 3,658-3,119 advantage in total pins.
Kaden Foulds and Carter Thomas both bowled series of better than 700 to lead the Braves. Foulds had games of 255 and 258 on his way to a 709 series. Thomas bowled a high game of 265 — and added games of 224 and 236 — for a 725 series.
Tyler Martin led Selinsgrove with a game of 256 and a series of 602.
On the girls side, the Seals captured the Baker point, 347-339. Shikellamy won the three regular games, and finished with a total pin advantage of 3,352-2,854.
Emma Fetterman bowled three games of 220 or more to lead the Braves. She recorded games of 233, 231 and 220 for a series of 684. Sydney Knauer (649) and Barb Herman (622) both recorded series of more than 600.
Izabel Heimbach led the Seals with a series of 563, and a high game of 200.
BOYS
Shikellamy 4, Selinsgrove 1
Shikellamy (1,017-1,208-1,006-427—3,658) — Matthew Scholl 199-234-165—598; Eli McKercher 158-233-207—598; Jayce Kimball 169-259-173—601; Kaden Foulds 255-258-196—709; Carter Thomas 236-224-265—725.
Selinsgrove (819-896-1,009-395—3,119) — Owen Hoot 178-212—390; Jeremiah Girton 198-194-160—552; James Keefer 158-155-208—521; Tyler Martin 154-192-256—602; Dylan Arnold 188-177-173—538; Dylan Reinard 121.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 4, Selinsgrove 1
Shikellamy (1,001-1,026-986-339—3,352) — Barb Herman 197-203-222—622; Kelly Sprenkel 147-178-149—474; Sydney Knauer 192-234-223—649; Sierra Pehowic 232-180-172—584; Emma Fetterman 233-231-220—684.
Selinsgrove (776-872-859-347—2,854) — Rhiannon Myers 157-161-153—471; Johanna Laux 149-149-140—438; Julianna Spigelmeyer 141-179-183—503; Izabel Heimbach 171-200-192—563; Maddie Rowan 158-183-191—532.