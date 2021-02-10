The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Shikellamy won every bout from 132 to 285 pounds — five in a row by fall — to cruise to a 54-12 victory over Loyalsock in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover wrestling Tuesday.
Coltyn Sempko got the run of pins started for the Braves, getting a fall in 40 seconds at 152. Drew Balestrini (160), Gage Wolfe (172) and Mason Rebuck (189) followed with second-period falls. Adam Young finished off the streak with a pin in 1:33 at 215 pounds.
Caleb Yoder (145) and Blake VanKirk (285) added wins by decision for Shikellamy.
Shikellamy 54, Loyalsock 12
106: Alex Reed (S) won by forfeit; 113: Brayden Gifford (L) won by forfeit; 120: double forfeit; 126: James Gibbs (L) pinned Blaize Souder, 1:26; 132: Charles Keener (S) won by forfeit; 138: Nicholas Koontz (S) won by forfeit; 145: Caleb Yoder (S) dec. Kaden Rodarmel, 4-3; 152: Coltyn Sempko (S) pinned Gavin Briggs, 0:40; 160: Drew Balestrini (S) pinned Nick Laubach, 3:44; 172: Gage Wolfe (S) pinned Dominic Cellini, 2:22; 189: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Ethan French, 3:11; 215: Adam Young (S) pinned Carter Secora, 1:33; 285: Blake VanKirk (S) dec. Ryan Thompson, 3-1, sv.
n Shamokin 42,
Midd-West 27
MIDDLEBURG – The Indians picked up three straight wins from 172 through 215 to clinch the HAC-II match.
Ryder Zulkowski, Micah Miller and Robert Harvey each recorded pins from 172 through 215 as the Indians led by 24-21 score to begin that stretch. Shamokin improves to 4-10 overall, 1-3 HAC-II.
Conner Heckman (132), Avery Bassett (160) and Jacob Ferster (285) all had pins for the Mustangs (6-14, 1-4).
Shamokin 42, Midd-West 27
113: Reese Alleman (Sham) won by forfeit; 120: Wade Alleman (Sham) won by forfeit; 126: Ayden Mikulak (Sham) won by forfeit; 132: Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Colin Bozza, 3:13; 138: Austin Aucker (MW) won by forfeit; 145: Caden Wolfley (MW) dec. Brian Long, 7-2; 152: Tyler Whary (Sham) pinned Jeffrey Yount, 1:14; 160: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Colton Lynch, :32; 172: Ryder Zulkowski (Sham) pinned Ben Umstead, 1:39; 189: Micah Miller (Sham) pinned Jeffrey Herman, 1:27; 215: Robert Harvey (Sham) pinned Elijah Grove, 1:24; 285: Jacob Ferster (MW) pinned Garrett Kitchen, 1:55; 106: double forfeit.
n Mount Carmel 45,
Warrior Run 27
TURBOTVILLE — The Red Tornadoes won 7-of-8 matches in a stretch from 145 through 106 (the match started at 126 pounds) to claim the HAC-III victory.
Kody Figard (145), Maddox Reed (152) and Ryan Weidner (215) all had pins for Mount Carmel (7-13 overall, 3-3 HAC-III).
Ethan Litchard had a pin at 189 pounds for the Defenders (4-5, 2-1).
Mount Carmel 45, Warrior Run 27
126: Kaden Majcher (WR) won by forfeit; 132: Trevor McDonald (MCA) won by forfeit; 138: Colton Kirkner (WR) dec. Jonny Slovick, 9-6; 145: Kody Figard (MCA) pinned Landan Kurtz, 1:24; 152: Maddox Reed (MCA) pinned Hunter Rovenolt, 3:27; 160: Gavin Lasko (MCA) injury default Tanner Confair; 172: Thomas Davitt (MCA) dec. Taylor Wise, 15-11; 189: Ethan Litchard (WR) pinned Justin Weidner, 2:28; 215: Ryan Weidner (MCA) pinned Ryan Foura, :45; 285: Damon Backes (MCA) won by forfeit; 106: Kristopher Kalbarchik (MCA) won by forfeit; 113: Kaden Mileheim (WR) won by forfeit; 120: Anson Rouch (WR) won by forfeit.