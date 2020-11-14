The Valley high school football players aren’t the only teams still in line for championships. Three Valley youth football teams will compete in their respective Super Bowls on Sunday in Selinsgrove.
In the B Division Shikellamy meets Bloomsburg, followed by Selinsgrove and Southern Columbia in the A Division.
With a record of 9-1, the Shikellamy Youth Football Braves are set to play in the B Varsity Super Bowl against Bloomsburg on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium. Bloomsburg is also 9-1. The A Division game will follow.
The Braves play in the Heartland Conference. One of their coaches, Nate Lawrence, parent of player Landon Lawrence, said he was thrilled to coach the group of kids.
“This is quite the accomplishment. They are a great group of kids, and it’s a privilege to coach them,” he said. “I look forward to watching them as they get to the high school years because this is a special group that can go pretty far.”
The B team consists of students from the Shikellamy Elementary schools in second through fourth grades.
“The way they stayed focus at practice and worked really hard, it is showing,” Braves coach Josh Campbell said. “This team is deserving to be here. We have to shut the lights off just to get them to leave practice.”
Shikellamy school director Gretchen Walter recognized the team at a recent school board meeting.
“I want to say what a great job our team did,” she said. “We are all so proud of them, and we are excited to be playing in the Super Bowl.”
Even district Superintendent Jason Bendle said he has been paying attention to the team.
“It’s great to see our young athletes having success,” he said. “Best of luck to our Braves as they pay in the Super Bowl.”
In order to get to the big game Sunday, the Braves defeated South Williamsport, 25-7, and Mifflinburg, 33-6. The win over Mifflinburg avenged the team’s only loss this year.
In the A Division, Selinsgrove (8-2) meets Southern Columbia (10-0) in a rematch of a game Southern won earlier this season. Selinsgrove beat South Williamsport and Montgomery in the playoffs, while Southern beat Montoursville and Central Columbia.