SUNBURY — Brody Rebuck was there for a good time.
It didn’t faze Shikellamy’s 189-pounder that he needed a win to clinch the Braves’ Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over match over Southern Columbia.
But, with his team leading 30-21, with one more bout left, the freshman put this one to bed early, pinning Robert Long in 2 minutes, 13 seconds, in a rare Thursday afternoon matinee at the Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
His older brother, Mason, followed, putting a ribbon on the Braves’ 42-21 victory with a 50-second fall over John Quinton at 215.
The meet with the Tigers was moved up to 5:30 because Southern had to board a bus for West Branch High School at 7 a.m. today to compete in the 41-team Ultimate Warrior Tournament.
Shikellamy fans, and even coach Tim Boetsch, learned before the match, which was Senior Night for the Braves, that the team won their program’s 700th meet two weeks ago in the New Oxford Duals, versus Hatboro-Horsham. This was the team’s first home appearance since then.
The second-year coach said, “You can’t complain about that.’’
Brody said, “I just wanted to go out there and have fun, try my best win or lose, but win or lose I’d always keep my head up and keep going on.’’
No worries. Rebuck, now 18-9, led 5-0 after one period on a takedown and three-point near fall, then, with Long choosing to start neutral, Rebuck immediately took him down to his back and pinned him 13 seconds into the period.
“I had no idea who he was, I didn’t look at his record, I took him down and just tried to work some stuff, but I ran out of time (in the first). So, I tried again the next period,” he said.
Rebuck, the Braves' quarterback, who missed the second half of the football season, said he worked hard at home through the injury and then on the wrestling mat and was ready for wrestling season.
“I feel in the best shape I’ve ever been in,’’ he said.
Heading into Brody’s match, the visiting Tigers had won three out of four bouts to tighten the score of a match that began with a Southern forfeit at 285.
Mason Rebuck had the Braves’ (13-2) only other pin, but the shorthanded Tigers had to forfeit four bouts.
Despite the forfeit losses, Southern coach Steve Pesarchick was proud of the way his team performed, especially under the circumstances, with five wrestlers, including two-time state medalist Wes Barnes (172) missing because of injuries and sickness.
“We won six of the nine matches wrestled,” Pesarchick said.
The Tigers (12-5) also lost the pre-match flip, which Pesarchick was a major blow, preventing his team from getting the matchups they wanted.
In addition, there was the Braves’ toughness in avoiding bonus points.
“I told our guys going in that they are tough, and they don’t give up bonus points.’’
He was proven correct, as all the Tigers’ win were by regular decision.
The Braves also got an impressive pin at 120 by Alex Reed. Th junior dominated Caden Gray with three takedowns and a two-point nearfall in the opening period. With Gray taking the bottom in the second Reed hit the Tiger freshman with a reverse Nelson and pulled him over and onto his shoulders for a fall in 2:39. Reed improved to 24-3.
The Tigers got a fall from freshman Brayden Andrews (133), and a hard fought win by junior Jaymen Golden over sophomore Cole Wetzel in arguably the most entertaining match of the meet.
When he walked off the mat a year ago after a 3-0 loss to Shikellamy’s Connor Wetzel at 145 pounds, Golden was disappointed that he didn’t wrestle well right from the start.
This time, Golden sort of got his revenge.
Golden did not face Connor Wetzel this time. Instead, he faced his twin brother, Cole, at 152.
After an action-filled, yet scoreless first period, Golden escaped from the bottom and finally got a takedown for a 3-0 lead. Wetzel escaped in the third by Golden won 3-1 to pull the Tigers to within 24-18 with four bouts to go.
Golden said, “I lost to his brother, Connor, last year. It was a tough match, and I wasn’t totally in it, so (Thursday) I came out looking for some revenge on both of them. I f ought hard, and I got it done.”
The junior, now 17-8, said, “I knew if I was aggressive, I could get his leg. I knew at some point I would be able to fight through and get that takedown.”
Wetzel (now 17-13) said that, from his brother wrestling Golden last year, “I knew he was a good athlete and I wanted to go right out and get after him.”
SHIKELLAMY 42, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 21
285: Andrew Bottinger (Shik) won by forfeit; 107: Rowen Humphrey (SC) dec. Max Hallman, 5-3; 114: Nathan Lytle (Shik) won by forfeit; 120: Alex Reed (Shik) pinned Caden Gray, 2:39; 127: Ed Zuber (SC) dec. Eben Kisner, 3-1; 133: Brayden Andrews (SC) pinned Daniel Hernandez, :31; 139: Isaac McGregor (Shik) won by forfeit; 145: Mason Barvitskie (SC) dec. C.J. Keener, 7-1; 152: Jaymen Golden (SC) dec. Cole Wetzel, 3-1; 160: Connor Wetzel (Shik) won by forfeit; 172: Greg Fulmer (SC) dec. Matt Shaffer 5-1; 189: Brody Rebuck (Shik) pinned Robert Long, 2:13; 215: Mason Rebuck (Shik) pinned John Quinton, :50.