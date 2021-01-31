JERSEY SHORE — A little more than 12 hours after a Friday night victory over Midd-West, the Shikellamy girls team had to hop in a bus for another Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game, this time a trip to Jersey Shore.
Jordan Moten scored 14 of her 22 points in the first half as the Braves got off to a quick start after the short turnaround in a 51-41 victory over the Bulldogs.
Averi Dodge added 12 points for the Braves (3-3 overall, 3-2 HAC-I).
Rachel Lorson had nine points to lead Jersey Shore (2-7).
Shikellamy 51, Jersey Shore 41
Shikellamy (3-3) 51
Melanie Minnier 1 0-2 2; Averi Dodge 5 2-4 12; Jordan Moten 8 3-3 22; Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; Tori Scheller 1 4-4 7; Paige Fausey 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-13 51.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller.
Did not score: none.
Jersey Shore (2-7) 41
Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4; Devan Walker 4 0-0 8; Sophia Kauffman 4 0-0 8; Celia Shemory 0 1-2 1; Rachel Lorson 4 1-1 9; Aubrey Schilling 3 1-3 7; Sam Machamer 0 2-2 2; Natalie Height 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-8 41.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Rayne Hernt, Ella Teneyck, Grace Lorson, Jacelyn McCracker.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 15 12 16 8 — 51
Jersey Shore 8 8 15 10 — 41
n Line Mountain 45,
Juniata 35
MIFFLINTOWN — The Eagles took control of the game with a big third quarter, before finishing it off with an 7-of-8 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to grab the TVL win.
The Eagles (4-5 overall, 2-3 TVL) trailed by a point at halftime, but limited Juniata to just two third-quarter field goals, while Terri Reichard had seven of her nine points in the third quarter as Line Mountain opened up a 30-23 lead.
Liberty Downs made all four of her free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to key the Eagles. Reichard and Kylie Klinger each had nine points, while Downs chipped in eight for Line Mountain.
Mackenzie Bennett had a game-high 16 points to lead the Indians (2-6 overall and TVL).
Line Mountain 45, Juniata 35
Line Mountain (4-5) 45
Terri Reichard 4 1-1 9; Jaya London 2 1-2 5; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 2-2 4; Kylie Klinger 3 3-4 9; Kyleen Michael 2 1-2 6; Liberty Downs 2 4-4 8; Eliabeth Spieles 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 12-15 45.
3-point goals: Michael.
Did not score: none.
Juniata (2-6) 35
Haley Mummah 0 2-2 2; Cora Mueser 1 0-0 2; Mackenzie Bennett 6 1-2 16; Talon Walton 1 2-2 4; Ava Shearer 4 3-4 11. Totals 12 8-10 35.
3-point goals: Bennett 3.
Did not score: Shalelyn Armstrong, Lorena Rivera.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 7 11 12 15 — 45
Juniata 7 12 4 12 — 35
n Hughesville 40,
Selinsgrove 38
SELINSGROVE — Alex Snyder scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as the Spartans rallied for the HAC crossover victory.
Cierra Adams scored 13 points, while Lexy Gabrielson added 10 points for the Seals (3-2).
Hughesville 40, Selinsgrove 38
Hughesville (3-4) 40
Alex Snyder 8 5-5 21; Brooke Bobak 2 4-6 9; Laura Henry 2 0-2 4; Grace Prysher 0 3-4 3; Olivia Strother 0 3-4 3. Totals 12 15-21 40.
3-point goals: Bobak.
Did not score: none.
Selinsgrove (3-2) 38
Lexy Gabrielson 3 2-2 10; Avery DeFazio 1 0-0 3; Lizzy Diehl 3 0-0 6; Cierra Adams 6 1-2 13; Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 3-4 38.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 2, Stanford 2, DeFazio.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Haylee Nava, Emily Davis.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 4 13 15 8 — 40
Selinsgrove 7 8 8 15 — 38
n East Juniata 36,
Phillsburg-Osceola 19
PHILLIPSBURG — The Tigers defense limited P-O to just two first-half field goals in the nonleague win.
Alyssa Robinson had a game-high 11 points to lead East Juniata (5-2).
East Juniata 36,
Phillisburg-Osceola 19
East Juniata (5-2) 36
Lexi Stuck 1 1-2 3; Cypress Feltman 3 1-2 7; Amara Brubaker 2 0-0 4; Isabelle Naylor 2 3-6 5; Grace Hibbs 1 2-2 4; Paige Ritzman 0 0-1 0; Alyssa Robinson 4 0-0 11. Totals 13 7-13 36.
3-point goals: Robinson 3.
Did not score: Marissa Coudriet, Carlee Barick.
Phillisburg-Osceola (0-5) 19
Oliva Hutton 1 0-0 3; Camden Potter 4 0-0 10; Khendyl Sharrer 0 2-6 6; Regan Thorp 2 0-0 4; Alayna Webster 0 0-3 0. Totals 7 2-9 19.
3-point goals: Potter 2.
Did not score: Megan Holenick.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 16 9 0 11 – 36
Phillipsburg 3 2 5 9 — 19
n Susquenita 36,
Greenwood 15
COVE — Hailey Sherman scored 18 points for the Blackhawks, and the Wildcats managed just six field goals in the TVL contest.
The Blackhawks improve to 7-1 overall, 7-0 TVL, while the Wildcats drop to 3-4, 3-3.
Susquenita 36, Greenwood 15
Greenwood (3-4) 15
Jordan Stroup 1 1-2 4; Abby Taylor 3 0-2 6; Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3; Emillee Brinser 0 0-3 0; Leah Ritzman 0 0-1 0; Sarah Pennay 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 1-8 15.
3-point goals: Stroup, Brummer.
Did not score: Maddie Howell, Ella Seiber.
Susquenita (7-1) 36
Grace Hulsinger 2 0-0 4; Sam Wechsler 3 0-0 6; Madie Bilger 3 0-0 6; Hailey Sherman 6 2-6 18; Taylor Portzline 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-6 36.
3-point goals: Sherman 4.
Did not score: Hailey Lingle, Hannah Jacobs, Katie Mader, Laurel Shearer.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 6 4 4 1 — 15
Susquenita 13 7 10 6 — 36