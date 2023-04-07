Shikellamy senior runner Tim Gale won’t be slowing down any time soon. He plans to continue running fast and breaking records throughout the rest of the track and field season.
Gale took off with flying colors at the first meet of the season and finished first in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs with career-best times. After training hard all winter, Gale was pleased about the payoff.
“I trained hard in the winter, and to see my opening time be better than where I expected, I feel pretty confident that something special is going to happen this season,” he said.
Shikellamy track and field coach Jonny Evans said that Gale never fails to put in the work.
“He’s got to be the hardest worker we have,” Evans said. “He prepares like crazy in the off-season and is very self-motivated.”
Gale’s dedication to athletics, success in the classroom — including a GPA of 94.84% — and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
Gale plans to achieve some big goals by the end of the season.
“I want to make it to states,” he said. “I also want to break the school records in the 800, the mile and maybe the 400.”
Gale continues to meet and exceed his coaches’ standards, according to Evans.
“Our standard is for everyone to give their best effort; he always meets that standard,” Evans said. “His training, preparation and natural skill will lead to success.”
Having been recruited to run for at least three schools, Gale took his time in deciding where he wanted to pursue a higher education.
“I narrowed it down to three, then two, and I really just had to see where I would benefit more,” he said. “I felt like I’d benefit most at East Stroudsburg. I saw more potential there.”
With his college plans laid out, track isn’t the only thing on Gale’s mind as he wraps up his senior year as a Brave. The honor roll student is taking AP English and AP Computer Science - Advanced in the hopes of getting some college credits under his belt, he said.
The busy student-athlete works part-time at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Shamokin Dam for about 20 hours each week. Gale is also a dedicated member of his church and is involved in the youth group.
As if he didn’t have enough to think about already, Gale decided to take on the responsibility of being student representative on the Shikellamy School Board.
“My friend was doing it and I thought about it, but didn’t know if I’d get the signatures,” he said. “My gym teacher encouraged me, so I got the paper and started getting the signatures. I ended up with well over what I needed.”
His responsibility as a representative for his fellow students isn’t one that Gale takes lightly.
“It’s like I’m speaking more than just on my behalf. I’m speaking for everyone, especially when it comes to certain decisions,” he said. “I feel like voices are being heard through me, and I get to provide input not just on what’s going to benefit the school, but also the students.”