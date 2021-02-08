The Daily Item
JERSEY SHORE — Shikellamy nearly erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Jersey Shore held on for a 56-50 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I won on Saturday.
Davis Marshall scored 13 points to lead three Shikellamy players in double figures. John Peifer added 12 points, and Cael Amerman chipped in 10 for the Braves (1-7 overall and HAC-I).
Tristian Gallick had 19 points to lead Jersey Shore (4-9, 3-7).
Jersey Shore 56, Shikellamy 50
Jersey Shore (4-9) 56
Logan Bailey 3 0-0 7; Cam Embick 1 2-5 5; Tristian Gallick 6 5-8 19; Cayden Hess 4 2-2 11; Damien McAllister 5 0-0 10; Damien Williams 2 0-3 4. Totals 21 9-18 56.
3-point goals: Gallick 2, Bailey, Embick, Hess.
Did not score: D.J. Steinbacher, Brandon Wheary.
Shikellamy (1-7) 50
Cael Ammerman 3 1-2 10; Jacaree James 0 1-2 1; Cam Lenner 2 0-0 5; Brayden Long 1 0-0 2; Nate Luciano 3 0-2 7; Davis Marshall 3 7-12 13; John Peifer 3 5-6 12; Micah Zellers 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 14-25 50.
3-point goals: Amerman 3, Lenner, Luciano, Peifer.
Did not score: Trey Wallace, Collin Zechman.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 14 11 21 10 — 56
Shikellamy 12 12 8 18 — 50
n Tri-Valley 63,
Lourdes Regional 45
HEGINS — Brody Smith knocked down five 3-pointers, and scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Schuylkill League win over the Red Raiders.
Kade Deeter and Jeremiah Umbenhauer each added 12 points for Tri-Valley (3-3 overall, 1-2 SCL).
Hunter Reed scored 14 points, and Shaun Potter added 10 points for Lourdes Regional (4-4, 2-2).
Tri-Valley 63, Lourdes Regional 45
Lourdes Regional (4-4) 45
Hunter Reed 6 2-3 14; Tyler Novak 2 3-4 8; Shaun Potter 4 0-0 10; Maxwell Reiprish 3 0-0 6; Michael Keer 2 0-0 4; Alex Hughes 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-7 45.
3-point goals: Potter 2, Novak.
Did not score: Casen Sandri, Owen Sandri, Joey Nguyen, Chris Fuedale.
Tri-Valley (3-3) 63
Brody Smith 12 1-2 30; Kade Deeter 6 0-0 12; Jeremiah Umbenhauer 5 2-4 12; Kole Miller 1 0-0 3; Jayden Kroh 0 1-2 1; Lucas Troutman 1 0-0 2; Caden Leonard 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 4-8 63.
3-point goals: Smith 5, Miller, Leonard.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 10 9 12 14 — 45
Tri-Valley 16 18 10 19 — 63