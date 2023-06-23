Reagan Wiest revels in thankless, faceless tasks.
The Shikellamy senior spent many a fall afternoon or evening wearing the tools of the field hockey goalie trade, and made herself into one of the best in the area, earning the chance to play at Bloomsburg University.
In the spring, she put on the “tools of ignorance,” the old baseball nickname for catching gear, and became one of the area’s best backstops, as well.
For her performance both at the plate and behind it, the Shikellamy senior catcher was named the Daily Item Softball Player of the Year.
Wiest was a three-year starter for the Braves — her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shikellamy had a winning record every season with Wiest behind the dish. The Braves won two Pine Grove Tournament championships, and made three straight appearances in the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional.
Wiest was one of the top run producers in the area, and only the loss of her freshman season prevented the standout from recording 100 career RBIs.
She was a Daily Item first-team selection as a sophomore, but catcher was one of the deepest positions in the area a year ago.
Wiest saved her best for last, however. She hit. 427 with an area-best 38 RBIs and six homers to lead the Braves.
It was a fine end to an outstanding career at the plate. She hit better than .400 in two of her three seasons, and finished her career with 88 hits and a .409 average. She had 12 career homers and knocked in 93 runs. She finished her career with 30 extra-base hits.
Wiest also had a knack for the big hit. She hit a grand slam and totaled seven RBIs in the team’s district win at Wallenpaupack this past season. She had a walk-off, two-run homer against Williamsport in her final home game at John O. Long Field in May. She also added a game-tying single in the Braves’ comeback win over Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II champion Mifflinburg.
Wiest may have been just as important behind the plate. She did not commit an error in her career for the Braves, and she helped guide a pitching staff that really didn’t have an ace over the last three seasons.