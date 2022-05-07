As Chase Morgan stretched and then began warming up for a hectic slate of events Tuesday at Shamokin’s Kemp Memorial Stadium, Shikellamy’s quiet 17-year-old junior didn’t anticipate that anything special was about to happen.
What pleased Morgan the most was the weather — weather that brought on milder temperatures than what Valley track and field athletes had been forced to compete in since the spring season began in late March.
Well, for Morgan better weather meant better times in the races Shikellamy’s coaching staff chose to enter him in.
Make that much better times — times that accompanied splendid results.
Morgan spent his memorable outing in Coal Township capturing the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes — all in school-record time — before closing out a the meet by clocking the program’s fastest 400 split as the Braves’ captured the 4x400 meter relay.
“I wasn’t really expecting to run anything insanely fast,” Morgan said matter-of-factly after taking ownership of three school records, including two he shared. “I was (just expecting) a normal day.”
Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans said: “I told the team, I said, ‘Hey, this is probably the most outstanding day I’ve seen one kid have in my coaching career.
“Records are made to be broken, but three in one day is just phenomenal.”
Maybe no one should have been surprised since a week earlier in a meet against Williamsport, Morgan’s time in the 200 (22.34) matched the numbers Brett Yeomans clocked 12 seasons earlier.
At Kemp on Tuesday, Morgan began his day by popping a 10.85 in the 100 that erased the 10.97 he ran last spring at the District 4 Class 3A championship meet, a time which matched the number Lucas Tilford posted at the PIAA Class 3A championships in 2019.
Matched up later in the 400 with teammate Tim Gale and Shamokin’s terrific Colton Lynch, Morgan maintained the pace those two set throughout the one-circuit race before exploding late to claim the win in 49.96. The previous best was 50.95 in 2019 by Jermez Herring.
“Honestly, I wasn’t really looking to do anything too crazy there,” Morgan said. “I just remember Jonny saying to get better than a 51.9 to improve my seed at districts. I just kind of followed Tim the entire way and Colton Lynch, and I ended up beating both of them. I didn’t realize I got the time that I did.”
Ironically, it was the first time Morgan ever bested his teammate in the 400. Gale, in fact, had asked Evans to pull him from the 4x800-meter relay unit so he could be fresh and take a shot at Lynch, who clocked a 48.93 last month at Shippensburg University.
Evans acquiesced, then turned to his brother — sprint coach David Evans — and told him he believed Gale was going to beat Herring’s mark. Morgan didn’t let that happen.
“I was right that the record was about to go down, but it was Chase who did it,” Evans said.
Now somewhat leg weary and fatigued by his first two efforts — and without a lot of recovery time — Morgan tackled the 200, and won it in 22.31.
At the end of the meet, Morgan’s 49.4 on the anchor leg enabled the Braves to hold off Shamokin’s terrific 4x400 relay and claim their 36th consecutive dual-meet victory. A win Tuesday at Central Mountain will make it four straight Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I titles for Shikellamy.
“I was just really exhausted coming down the home stretch, and I was just trying to get to the finish line as fast as possible so I could just be done and lay down,” Morgan said of his final leg in the 4x400 relay, which eclipsed the 49.9 Yeomans had run.
What’s even more remarkable is two nights after his record-setting performance — also at Kemp Memorial during Shamokin’s Purple & White Invitational — Morgan lowered Shikellamy’s record in the 200 even more by clocking 22.26.
Sum it all up and Morgan set or matched five school records in eight days.
Not bad for a kid who’d never run track until his freshman year — and the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out that season.
Morgan competed in cross-country for one season as a middle-schooler, training for 3,000-meter races not 100s and 200s.
“I played football every year from third grade to like seventh or eighth grade, and I decided to take a break from it,” Morgan said. “Cross-country was at the same time, so I only did it to stay in shape.”
While the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder is still playing football and he expects to be a feature back when Jim Keiser’s Braves take the field this fall, Morgan is busy concentrating on what he needs to do in order to make a return trip to Shippensburg for states.
Improved work in the blocks and his running technique, all overseen by David Evans, have helped a lot.
The sprint fields at the HAC and District 4 Class 3A meets figure to be flush with fireworks since the likes of Morgan, Danville’s Jackson Clarke, Selinsgrove’s Logan Rodkey, Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels and the Williamsport tandem of Cameron Sims and Jimmy Pombor will be settling into the starting blocks and ready to chase gold … and more.
Morgan made it to the top step of the podium last spring, but Jonny Evans believes more than just the winner will advance since several competitors have bested the state-qualifying standards. and Morgan is on that list in the 100, 200 and 400.
“I definitely think I can hit all those times again at districts so I can go (back) to states,” said Morgan, who was 10th in the 100 at states last year. “I’ll get more rest (between events) since the (district meet) is more spread out.
“The (HAC meet) will definitely help me get prepared for districts so I can scout out everyone, and see where they’re at and know what I have to do to improve on.”
The Evans brothers — especially David — will make sure the scouting and coaching gets done so Shikellamy’s sprint prodigy is ready to race. Both of them, however, also will be busy trying to dial up some nice weather.
Same for Morgan.
“(I’m hoping for) warm, nice weather with a tailwind and not a headwind,” he said.