ELYSBURG – Having a daughter who plays field hockey led Matt Rebuck, and eventually, his twin sons into a far different sport.
The 1994 Line Mountain graduate attended a fundraiser for his daughter, Johna’s, field hockey team at Martz’s Gap View Hunting Preserve, near Dalmatia, five years ago, and fell in love with the shooting sport.
It didn’t hurt that he did well that day, even though, instead of a dedicated trap gun, he was using “a cheap shotgun’’ that I got for Christmas as a 12-year-old.
He had done a lot of archery and bow hunting, but Matt was new to trapshooting, but he continued to shoot trap for three or four months, then bought a dedicated trap gun, and even built a trap field at his home in West Cameron Township, south of Trevorton.
“I did real well with it, and it grew from there,” said Matt, an electrical engineer for PPL and a 1999 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.
From there, it was time to match his skills with the best and he debuted at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association’s state traps shoot in Elysburg in 2017.
“The first year here I had a whole lot of success,” he said. “I was the overall champion in two events.”
He was also named the Rookie of the Year by national magazine “Trap and Field.” He ran a 199 of 200 in last year’s state shoot, then recorded his first 200 in the fall to win the singles championship in the Westy Hogans event at the local club.
Trapshooting soon became a family affair.
His then 11-year-old sons, Jacob and Jack, began shooting at home and local clubs, then made their own state shoot debut last year. Both Johna, who formerly worked as a scorekeeper at the event, and Matt’s wife, Becky, are usually on hand for the competitions.
They all help with the family’s business, as they have an ammunition shop on their property.
“I like it because I get to do it with my dad and it’s a lot of fun,” Jacob said.
Jack added, “I get to meet people from different places from out of state and different countries. Also, I get to do it with my dad.”
This year, the twins joined with other young shooters to represent the Williams Valley shooting team and won the team titles in both the Scholastic Clay Target Program and AIM youth events. In the first event, their squad mates were Luke Dudash, of North Schuylkill, Joey Breck, of Tunkhannock; and Wyatt Corman, of Lock Haven. In the AIM shoot, the team comprised the Rebucks, Corman, and, ironically, another set of twins, Nicole and Brandon Hook, of North Schuylkill.
In their initial state shoot last year, in the Colonial Classic (which is held the weekend before the start of the state shoot, Jack shot a pair of 94s (out of 100) and a 187 (out of 200). Jacob scored a 77, an 80 and a 169.
They did well in the other events last year, with Jack winning a sub-junior championship.
Jacob topped his brother with a 190 (out of 200) to Jack’s 182 in last year’s Westy Hogans shoot.
All three Rebucks are back this year and continue to put up some impressive numbers.
The boys also play football and compete in archery for Line Mountain, where Matt’s 6-foot-3 sons will enter ninth grade this fall. Both play defensive tackle and offensive guard.
Jack loves all three sports but likes football a little more while Jacob says he can’t pick a favorite.
Both boys took an immediate liking to trapshooting, though, and, said Jack, “I’m pretty good at it and I like the people I meet.”
Jack points to the 50 straight he broke in this year’s Keystone Open in May as proof that he is continuing to improve.
“Staying focused, and forgetting about the ones I miss,” he said, in talking about his biggest challenges.
Jacob said he is also improving, and said the biggest challenge for him has been “keeping my head down and moving the gun more.”
The goal for both this year is to break their first 100 straight. Jack’s best was the 50 he did this year, while Jacob’s was 48 last year.
But Becky, whose late father Ralph “Doc’’ Wilkinson, was an accomplished trapshooter, said that Jacob also has another goal: shooting better than his brother.
She said that, for Jacob, beating his brother is most important while Jack doesn’t get concerned about his or his brother’s scores. She added that Jacob lets a miss bother him while Jack just shakes it off and moves on.
Their performances on the trap line are certainly impressive, but what makes Matt even more proud of the twins, he said, is their work in the classroom this year.
“They really turned it on academically this year,” Matt said. “They were either close to or on the distinguished honor roll each marking period.”
That could loom large if they consider the possibility of obtaining college scholarships for the shooting sports in a few years.
Meanwhile, although Jack and Jacob are soft-spoken and young men of few words, the twins seem to be on pace to make a lot of noise as they continue to compete.