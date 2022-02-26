The Daily Item
BOSTON — Bucknell shot just better than 30% Saturday as offensive struggles and missed opportunities cost the Bison in a 69-51 loss at Boston University in Patriot League women’s basketball.
The Terriers (16-12, 12-5) shot nearly 50% from the field, and outscored Bucknell 31-20 over the middle two quarters.
Boston’s Sydney Johnson scored a game-high 21 points, and Caitlin Weimar added 13 for the Terriers.
Bucknell (20-8, 11-6) forced 16 turnovers, but it scored just four points off those mistakes. The Terriers also led 43-33 in rebounds.
Taylor O’Brien scored a team-high 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting for the Bison, adding six rebounds and five steals. Marly Walls joined her in double figures with 12 points and three steals.
There were six first-half lead changes, and the Bison were up 19-18 early in the second quarter, but Boston carried a 33-24 lead into the second half. The Terriers began to pull away after halftime as Bucknell shot just 8-of-31 (25.8%) over the final 20 minutes.
Trailing 10-6 early, Bucknell used a 7-0 run that included an Isabella King 3-pointer to go up 13-10, which ended up being its largest advantage of the day. Boston responded with an 8-0 run and took an 18-15 lead into the second.
The Bison scored the first four points of the second quarter to go on top 19-18, but it was the last time they led.
Boston scored on its first three possessions of the third to take a double-digit lead, and the Bison made just four field goals in the quarter.
Trailing 43-28 in the third, the Bison did see a 7-0 run that included four points from O’Brien and a Julie Kulesza 3-pointer to get it back to single digits, but Boston hit a three at the buzzer to lead 49-35 through 30 minutes.
The Bison struggled to an 0-for-7 start to begin the fourth quarter, and neither team hit a field goal over the first three minutes.