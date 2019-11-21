SELINSGROVE — When the looks at the hoop are the ones you want, and they still don’t tumble through the net — repeatedly — keeping pace on the scoreboard may be tough.
And when the free throws don’t fall consistently, that’s the kind of stuff that’ll leave basketball squads shaking their heads for quite some time.
Unable to score the basketball with ease — despite getting quality shots throughout — Susquehanna dropped a disappointing 74-71 decision to Messiah Wednesday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium that easily could have fallen the other way.
Lukas Yurasits (19), Dominic Dunn (11), Danny Frauenheim (11) and Matt LaCorte (10) all hit double figures for Frank Marcinek’s club, yet it was the collective numbers that stung the River Hawks as they closed out a four-game homestand.
Such as 37.5 percent shooting (27-for-72) from the floor and 41.7 percent (5-for-12) from the free-throw line. Plus, the River Hawks lost the board battle 44-40.
“We got what we wanted offensively, but it looked like we were bad offensively because we couldn’t finish anything,” Marcinek said. “It’s a team game, but when we get the ball where we want to get the ball, we’ve got to finish.”
Yet despite struggling from the field, the River Hawks (3-2) shot 40 percent from the arc (12-for-30) and, more importantly, they still made it a one-possession game.
Colin Sareyka paced the visiting Falcons (3-1) with 26 points.
Holding a nine-point lead with just under 15 minutes to play following Frauenheim’s steal and layup, the River Hawks appeared to be in good shape — until Messiah peeled off eight straight points of its own to erase SU’s momentum just as quickly.
Once Kyle Krout buried a trey with 7:52 to go that snapped a 55-all deadlock, the River Hawks never regained the lead. They pulled to within two points several times, the last on a Thomas Sampson jam with 1.5 seconds to go, but couldn’t get back in front.
Messiah also converted just enough free throws down the stretch — the Falcons were 12-of-16 from the stripe in the final five minutes — to hang on to the road win.
“There was a lot that we didn’t do well,” Marcinek said. “Sareyka’s a good guard, but we’ve got to be able to guard a good guard. Every team that’s had a good guard has gotten 20-plus against us. We’ve just not been able to guard that really good guard.
Now the River Hawks head back out on the road for games at Misericordia, Lycoming and Juniata before returning home Dec. 14 to take on Neumann.
“Long season and we’ve got to bounce back,” Marcinek said. “I’m disappointed, but I’m not discouraged.”
MESSIAH 74, SUSQUEHANNA 71
Messiah (3-1)
Kyle Krout 5-8 3-4 16; Nate Eberle 1-5 1-2 3; Colin Sareyka 9-16 5-6 26; E.J. Porter 6-10 0-2 16; Josh Darville 1-2 5-6 7; Will Young IV 2-4 1-6 5; Sam Whittle 0-2 1-2 1; Caleb Light 0-3 0-0 0; Cam Carter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 16-28 74.
Susuquehanna (3-2)
Matt LaCorte 3-9 1-2 10; Dominic Dunn 4-12 0-2 11; Danny Frauenheim 5-12 0-0 11; Lukas Yurasits 8-17 1-2 19; Zach Knecht 1-6 0-0 2; Jack Van Syckle 2-7 2-3 6; Joe’l Morris 0-1 0-0 0; Howie Rankine 0-0 0-0 0; Jay Martin 1-2 1-3 4; Thomas Sampson 3-5 0-0 8; Mike Kempski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-72 5-12 71.
Halftime: SU 36-32. 3-point shooting: Messiah 10-21 (Porter 4-6, Krout 3-5, Sareyka 3-6, Eberle 0-1, Light 0-1, Whittle 0-2); SU 12-30 (LaCorte 3-4, Dunn 3-7, Sampson 2-4, Yurasits 2-7, Martin 1-2, Frauenheim 1-5, Morris 0-1). Rebounds: Messiah 44 (Darville 13), SU 40 (Knecht 7). Assists: Messiah 11 (Sareyka 3), SU 16 (Frauenheim 6). Fouled out: Dunn. Total fouls: Messiah 11, SU 19. Technical fouls: None. Turnovers: Messiah 14, SU 7.