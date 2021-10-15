JERSEY SHORE — Jersey Shore pulled away with a commanding drive to open the second half on its way to a 42-21 win over Danville on Friday night.
Brady Jordan rushed for 206 yards and two scores. He also threw for another and finished with 137 passing yards as the Bulldogs handed the Ironmen their second consecutive loss.
“It’s been physical, and our kids competed,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “Tonight, the score was closer than it appeared. Our kids battled. We weren’t at full strength, but our kids battled and fought.”
After its first three drives ended with punts, Danville found some quick points when Madden Patrick connected with Carson Persing for a 58-yard touchdown.
Persing led the Ironmen with 133 receiving yards on eight catches. Patrick completed 15 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown.
“Our goal is to continue to improve every day,” Brennan said. “Our kids took a huge step toward doing that tonight. We were behind and we kept playing on both sides of the ball. We made a lot of plays tonight.”
Another one of those plays was a 62-yard toss and catch from Patrick to Mason Raup to give Danville a touchdown advantage. Raup had a highlight night as he finished with 127 yards on five catches to go with the touchdown.
Ty Stauffer collected Danville’s other touchdown when he broke off an 84-yard run to tie the game at 21 apiece.
Persing was a focus for the Jersey Shore defense.
“Persing is a fabulous wideout,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “He’s probably the best we’ve seen since (Southern Columbia graduate Julian) Fleming.”
Jordan led the Bulldogs, who scored the final three touchdowns after Danville tied it at 21 with 2:25 to play in the first half.
“He’s a guy learning every week and getting better every week,” Gravish said of Jordan. “He really understands what we want to do with our offense. We’ve known that since he was a middle-school player. He’s a kid who can make big plays.”
With a 73-yard run down the sideline, Jordan set up Haydn Packer's 1-yard go-ahead score with 92 seconds left in the first half.
Packer scored three rushing touchdowns and finished with 73 yards on the ground.
JERSEY SHORE 42, DANVILLE 21
Danville;0;21;0;0 — 21
Jersey Shore;7;21;7;7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS—Hadyn Packer 6 run (Breck Miller kick)
Second quarter
D-Carson Persing 58 pass from Madden Patrick, (Garrett Hoffman kick) 10:39
D-Mason Raup 62 pass from Madden Patrick (Hoffman kick) 8:37
JS-Packer 1 run (Miller kick) 7:05
JS-Brady Jordan 26 run (Miller kick) 2:45
D-Ty Stauffer 84 run (Hoffman kick) 2:25
JS-Packer 1 run (Miller kick) 1:32
Third quarter
JS-Jordan 9 run (Miller kick) 10:42
Fourth quarter
JS-Cayden Hess 9 pass from Jordan (Miller kick) 10:46
TEAM STATISTICS
;D;JS
First downs;12;17
Rushes-yards;22-125;43-303
Passing;15-29-1;7-17-1
Passing yards;263;137
Penalties-yards;7-77;7-65
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 17-108, TD; Carson Persing 1-1; Mason Raup 2-7; Madden Patrick 2-9. Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 16-206, 2 TDs; Elijah Jordan 6-22; Hadyn Packer 17-73, 3 TD; Gabe Andrus 1-(-6); Kooper Peacock 3-8.
PASSING — Danville: Madden Patrick 15-29-1, 263 yards, 2 TDs. Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 7-17-1, 137 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 8-133, TD; Cameron Kiersch 1-14; Mason Raup 5-127, TD; Eli Welliver 1-(-2). Jersey Shore: Kooper Peacock 4-92; Cayden Hess 2-48, TD; Elijah Jordan 1-(-1).