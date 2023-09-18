ERSEY SHORE — From an outsider’s perspective, Monday night’s football game between Jersey Shore and Shikellamy was just that — a football game.
However, for those playing the game in front of a near-capacity crowd at Thompson Street Stadium, it meant so much more.
Two days after learning about the passing of teammate Max Engle, who died on Friday night after collapsing on the field during a game against Selinsgrove earlier this month, the Bulldogs stormed to a 61-12 victory over Shikellamy in a HAC-I matchup.
"It was just amazing to see how everybody came together tonight,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. “With a tragedy like that, I don’t even know how I could even get through something like that.”
Both teams honored Engle by kneeling, and taking a delay of game penalty on their first play from scrimmage. On the grass at Thompson Street Stadium, the midfield logo was changed to an orange number four. The 4s on the 40-yard line marker were painted orange, as well as two number fours in each end zone.
On the football side of the night’s affairs, Jersey Shore’s defense stole the show. Five different Bulldogs intercepted passes, and the Braves were limited to –15 yards on the ground. The first interception was made by Payton Samar, one of Engle’s best friends.
“We’re so young up front,” Keiser said. “I believe at one point we had three freshmen out there on the offensive line. They’re just not ready yet.”
The Bulldogs scored the first 54 points of the game before the Braves finally cracked the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on a 64-yard touchdown reception by freshman Thomas Pollock. Pollock’s touchdown trot was the Braves’ first play over 9 yards long on Monday night.
Five different Bulldogs combined to score six rushing touchdowns. Tate Sechrist finished as the game’s leading rusher with 75 yards and 2 TDs on 8 carries. Additionally, Jersey Shore QB Jerrin Loomis tossed two touchdown passes to Dathan Tyson and Connor Watkins.
“It’s been a tough night all around,” Keiser said. We just didn’t bring the physicality that we needed to tonight. That’s a great football team over there. Very well coached team.”
The Braves added another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Bysaire Baez. The PAT on both Shikellamy scores was either blocked or missed.
The Braves will host Selinsgrove (3-0-1) on Saturday night. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was pushed back due to the Braves playing on Monday. Jersey Shore’s next game against Mifflinburg was also pushed back to Saturday.
“If we come out the way we did tonight, don’t play physical, we’re going to have the same result,” Keiser said. “If we finally decide we want to get physical, we might be able to do a little bit better.”
JERSEY SHORE 61, SHIKELLAMY 12
JERSEY SHORE (3-0-1);33;14;7;7 – 61
SHEKELLAMY (1-3);0;0;6;6 – 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Payton Samar 16 interception return (Brodie Herr kick), 9:05
JS- Tate Sechrist 4 run (kick missed), 7:00
JS- Dathan Tyson 30 pass from Jerrin Loomis (kick blocked), 4:31
JS- Tate Sechrist 22 run (Herr kick), 2:00
JS- Elijah Jordan 10 run (Herr kick), 1:08.
Second quarter
JS-Ashton Sweeley 34 pass from Loomis (Herr kick), 10:31
JS-Bo Sechrist 16 run (Herr kick), 3:13.
Third quarter
JS-Paul Hale 31 run (Herr kick), 6:49
S- Thomas Pollock 64 pass from Brody Rebuck, 3:09.
Fourth quarter
S-Bysaire Baez 6 run (kick blocked), 6:50
JS-Evan Snyder 54 run (Herr kick), 6:21.
TEAM STATISTICS
;JS;S
First downs;22;2
Rushing-net yards;39-276;24-(-15)
Passing Yards;174;102
Passing;9-15-1;10-25-5
Fumbles-lost; 0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-25;1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Tate Sechrist 8-75, 2 TDs; Evan Snyder 2-67, TD; Elijah Jordan 8-44, TD; Paul Hale 2-40, TD; Bo Sechrist 5-37, TD; Talyn Mauck 7-13; Jayce Fetzer 3-8; Jerrin Loomis 1-0; Anthony Sander 1-(-3); Team 2-(-5). Shikellamy: Bysaire Baez 13-24, TD; Corbin Stahl 2-(-5); Luke Snyder 5-(-5); Brody Rebuck 4-(-29).
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Loomis 8-12-0 for 170 yards, 2 TDs; Hale 1-3-1 for 4 yards. Shikellamy: Rebuck 10-24-4 for 102 yards, TD; Stahl 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Dathan Tyson 3-70, TD; Ashton Sweeley 2-46, TD; Payton Samar 2-29; Jordan 1-25; Carson Watkins 1-4. Shikellamy: Thomas Pollock 3-73, TD; Owen Elliott 3-18; Charlie Walter 2-6; Connor Fasbinder 1-3; Snyder 1-2.