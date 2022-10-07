JERSEY SHORE — Shamokin gave a touchdown on the first drive of the game, but hung in for a quarter against the potent Jersey Shore offense.
With a chance for an upset, the Indians' offense couldn't get untracked, the Bulldogs finally did in the second quarter.
Eli Jordan ran for three second-quarter touchdowns, and Haydn Packer ran for three third-quarter touchdowns as Jersey Shore rolled to a 62-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory over Shamokin at Thompson Street Stadium.
The Indians (3-4 overall, 2-3 HAC-I) managed just 76 totals yards off offense against the Bulldogs.
Jersey Shore improves to 7-0, and clinched at least a tie with a 4-0 record in the HAC-I. The Bulldogs have a final league game with winless Central Mountain in the final week of the season.
JERSEY SHORE 62, SHAMOKIN 0
Shamokin (3-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
Jersey Shore (7-0);7;21;20;14 — 62
First quarter
J-Brady Jordan 71 run (Breck Miller kick) 11:39
Second quarter
J-Eli Jordan 2 run (Miller kick) 9:36
J-Eli Jordan 35 run (Miller kick) 4:05
J-Eli Jordan 1 run (Miller kick) 0:21
Third quarter
J-Haydn Packer 15 run (Miller kick) 5:27
J-Packer 15 run (Miller kick) 6:06
J-Packer 22 run (kick blocked) 2:28
Fourth quarter
J-Bo Sechrist 1 run (Miller kick) 10:41
J-Brodie Herr 8 run (Miller kick) 1:15
TEAM STATS
;Sham;JS
First downs;7;20
Rushes-net yards;36-31;34-347
Passing yards;45;89
Passing;3-10-0;5-9-0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;8-55;11-94
Punts-avg 9-30 1-42
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Knowledge Artis-Jones 10-39, Wisdom Artis-Jones 2-(-6), Brent Nye 5-(-33), Chase Pensyl 4-(-6), Jayce Ginck 4-(-8), Zakem Clinton 9-50, Wade Alleman 2-(-5). Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 7-91, Hadyn Packer 8-98, Eli Jordan 10-48, Tate Sechrist 3-40, Dathan Tyson 1-2, Bo Sechrist 3-27, Brodie Her 2-43, Talon Mauck 1-2.
PASSING — Shamokin: Brent Nye 3-10-0, 45 yds. Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 5-9-0, 89 yds
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Wisdom Artis-Jones 2-40, Pensyl 1-5. Jersey Shore: Connor Griffin 2-56, Kooper Peacock 2-18, Jerrin Loomis 1-15.