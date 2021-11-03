The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points, and hit a crucial jumper late to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Chicago Bulls 103-98 on Wednesday night.
Georges Niang added 18 points for the short-handed 76ers, who have won four in a row.
In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring).
DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 points for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 for the Bulls, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the second straight game.
Chicago, which trailed by 15 in the second half, erased its 12-point deficit to start the fourth quarter when DeRozan drained a 16-footer to tie it at 87 with 6:40 to play, as Philadelphia missed nine of 10 shots to begin the final period.
But the Bulls went cold from that point, going 0-for-5 with a pair of turnovers until Alex Caruso’s dunk with 2:54 left trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to 98-91.
Embiid helped the Sixers build that advantage, scoring on a putback that made it 94-89 with five minutes left. Although he missed the chance to convert a three-point play, Embiid made a pair from the stripe the next time down the court, and the 76ers were comfortably up 98-89 on Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 4:11 left.
The Bulls didn’t go away, though. Lonzo Ball’s 3 with a minute left and DeRozan’s baseline jumper pulled the Bulls to 100-98 with 29.9 seconds left. After a timeout, Curry hit a tough elbow jumper with 10.7 seconds left to put the 76ers ahead 102-98.
Nets 117, Hawks 108
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and Brooklyn beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a tie game into a 16-point Nets lead going to the fourth. He added seven rebounds and five assists overall.
Joe Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 18 points, James Harden had 16 points and 11 assists.
Pacers 111, Knicks 98
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7-of-10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in Indiana’s victory over New York.
Turner scored the first eight points of the game — and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.
RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Clippers 126, Timberwolves 115
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul George had 32 points and eight assists, Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 29 points, and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.
George shot 11-of-18, including 4-of-8 from long distance, as Los Angeles had its best shooting night of the season, and won its second straight game. The Clippers shot 60.3% from the field, and made a season-high 21 3-pointers on 36 attempts.
Celtics 92, Magic 79
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylen Brown scored 28 points, and Boston used an 18-1 run at the start of the second half to rout Orlando.
Jayson Tatum added 14 points to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak, and beat the Magic for a seventh consecutive time.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.
Raptors 109, Wizards 100
WASHINGTON — Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points, OG Anunoby added 21, and Toronto beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.
Grizzlies 108, Nuggets 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Memphis’ victory over Denver.
Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Cavaliers 107, Trail Blazers 104
CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds in Cleveland’s victory over Portland
Portland star Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left. Lillard had 26 points and eight assists.
Mavericks 109, Spurs 108
SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Dallas rallied past San Antonio.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Dallas.
Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.