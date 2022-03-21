The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in a row during a crucial stretch, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers — without stars Joel Embiid and James Harden — beat the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat 113-106 on Monday night.
Shake Milton had 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 18 for Philadelphia, which pulled within 2½ games of the Heat in the standings.
Lakers 131, Cavaliers 120
CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 38 points in a triple-double and sparked memories of his time in Cleveland, leading Los Angeles over the Cavaliers.
James added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 105th career triple-double and sixth this season.
Russell Westbrook and D.J. Augustin added 20 points apiece for the Lakers, who came in tied for ninth in the Western Conference.
Nets 114, Jazz 106
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant had 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn beat Utah for its sixth win in seven games.
Bruce Brown added 22 points for the Nets, who stayed in sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
Hornets 106, Pelicans 103
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each scored 17 points, and Charlotte came back to beat New Orleans for its fifth straight win.
Trail Blazers 119, Pistons 115
DETROIT — Brandon Williams scored 23 points and Ben McLemore added 21 as the patchwork Portland Trail Blazers ended a four-game losing streak by beating Detroit.
Celtics 132, Thunder 123
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, and Boston beat Oklahoma City.
Tatum has scored 30-or-more points in his last three games, extending the streak on 11-of-19 shooting against Oklahoma City. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Grant Williams scored 20.
Rockets 115, Wizards 97
HOUSTON — Christian Wood set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 39 points as Houston used a huge late run to rally for a win over Washington.