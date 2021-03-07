The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points and No. 17 Oklahoma State beat No. 6 West Virginia 85-80 on Saturday in their Big 12 regular-season finale.
The Cowboys (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) made up for the loss of two starters by finding holes in the defense for easy layups and shooting 58% from the floor.
n No. 21 Virginia 68,
Louisville 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sam Hauser scored 24 points, Trey Murphy III added 17, and Virginia won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.
Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place Florida State lost at Notre Dame.
n Notre Dame 83,
No. 11 Florida State 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 to help Notre Dame beat Florida State, costing the the Seminoles the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title
n No. 4 Illinois 73,
No. 7 Ohio State 68
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and Illinois rallied to beat Ohio State.
n No. 8 Alabama 89,
Georgia 79
ATHENS, Ga. — Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half and Alabama beat Georgia for its school-record 17th Southeastern Conference victory.
Jahvon Quinerly added 18 points for Alabama (21-6, 16-2).
n Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left TO help Providence hold on after blowing a 20-point lead.
n No. 12 Arkansas 87,
Texas A&M 80
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22, and Arkansas beat Texas A&M to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.
n No. 14 Creighton 93,
Butler 73
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points, and Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over Butler.
n No. 23 Purdue 67,
Indiana 58
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points, and Jaden Ivey added 17, and Purdue beat Indiana for the ninth straight game.