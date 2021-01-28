SELINSGROVE — Confidence has been a buzzword this entire season around the Selinsgrove boys basketball team.
Coach Ethan Hummel has said several times that the skill level of the Seals has improved, but the confidence needed to fully utilize that improvement has yet to materialize.
So Wednesday's 69-48 loss to Heartland Athletic Conference Division I-leader Danville should have been just another blow to Selinsgrove's psyche.
However, the Seals were without injured point guard Brett Foor, and after falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter, Selinsgrove was outscored by just six points the rest of the way.
"These guys played their first game in two years without Brett, so I think it took a little while for the guys to realize there is still some basketball to be played even though Brett isn't on the court," Hummel said. "I thought once they settled it in, they did a good job of running the offense and sharing the basketball."
It's the kind of response Hummel was looking for after Selinsgrove struggled to score just 97 points in three games before beating Line Mountain for its first win of the season Saturday.
"We had a long discussion late last week, and we all put some things on the table," Hummel said. "Since that point on, everybody has been working hard and playing hard. That's all we can ask for."
In Wednesday's slow start, Danville forced eight Selinsgrove turnovers in the first quarter on its way to a quick 15-point lead.
"We're working on (the pressure). We threw a different one out there later in the game. We lost a lot of time with that layoff, and we could practice (Tuesday)," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "We're trying to get caught up. We're trying to do some things in games to get some work in, and get it on film.
"That way we can fix it, and get ready for the postseason."
The Ironmen (5-1 overall, 5-0 HAC-I) scored in all different ways against the Seals in the first quarter. K.J. Riley and Jagger Dressler each had three-point plays. Zach Gordon knocked down two 3s, while Dressler chipped in one. By the time Gordon converted 1-of-2 foul shots with five seconds left in the opening stanza, Danville had opened a 27-12 lead.
"We did some real good things offensively in the first quarter. We got everybody going. We were balanced," Grozier said. "Then we just stopped. Some of that was just the tenor of the game. We could put one or two good offensive possessions together (the rest of the game), but never more than that. We'd have a walk, a turnover, or there would be a foul.
"We just never got back into that rhythm."
It looked like Danville was on its way to a mercy-rule victory, but somebody forgot to tell the one-win Seals.
Danville struggled to make baskets in the second quarter, and a Randy Richter 3-pointer for the Seals cut the margin to 15 once again. Brady Hill, who scored all seven of his points in the second stanza, has a steal and basket followed by a Dante Harward putback that had the Ironmen back in front by 21.
"When you miss shots it's tough. I thought we were running our offense well, but we missed open shots," Grozier said. "The game was pretty choppy because of fouls."
Ethan Harris scored the final four points of the half for the Seals to send them to a break trailing 41-24.
The Ironmen began the second half in much the same manner, managing just one field goal in the first five minutes, but Selinsgrove hit only two field goals in that span.
Danville then scored nine in a row, capped by a Riley drive, to push the lead to 55-32 with less than minute left in the third.
Riley had 18 points and four steals to lead Danville. Dressler finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Harward chipped in 11 points and five boards.
Harris finished with 12 points to lead the Seals (1-6 overall, 0-6 HAC-I), while Richter chipped in 10.
DANVILLE 69, SELINSGROVE 48
Danville (6-1) 69
K.J. Riley 7 4-6 18; Jagger Dressler 5 5-9 17; Zach Gordon 2 1-2 7; Dante Harward 4 3-3 11; Brady Hill 3 1-2 7; Conner Kozick 1 0-0 2; Charlie Betz 1 0-1 2; Brandon Zimmerman 1 1-2 3; Damean White 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 17-27 69.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Gordon 2.
Did not score: Aiden Witkor, Mason Raup.
Selinsgrove (1-6) 48
Ethan Harris 5 1-2 12; Isaiah Ulrich 1 2-2 5; Ryan Reich 2 2-4 6; Randy Richter 4 0-0 10; Spencer George 2 0-2 4; Theo Feiler 3 3-4 9; Joey Hoover 0 0-1 0; Cameron Fogarty 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-15 48.
3-point goals: Richter 2, Harris, Ulrich.
Did not score: Blake Haddon.
Score by quarters
Danville`27`14`16`12 — 69
Selinsgrove`12`12`11`13 — 48