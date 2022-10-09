Years ago, when it would start to rain on a fall morning and the forecast called for continued precipitation, an athletic director would pick up the phone, call a counterpart at another school and reschedule for a date that worked for both.
A shortage of officials across most sports has changed that protocol. The individual tasked with assigning officials is almost ways the first call, to ensure that there are enough referees to fill in gaps.
A recent survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations shows approximately 50,000 individuals have discontinued their service as high school officials since the 2018-19 season — the last full school year unaffected by the pandemic. The reasons for the shortages vary: From older referees aging out and not enough younger people filling gaps, to unsportsmanlike conduct by a variety of sources causing some to walk away. Those tasked with recruiting officials are trying different approaches, but the problem seems like it won’t be solved soon.
This spring, leaders from more than 50 sports organizations met to discuss the recruitment and retention of officials during the first-ever NFHS Officials Consortium.
“We believe the ongoing crisis involving the shortage of officials across the country has lasted far too long,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the NFHS. “By unifying our leaders in sport, we intend to develop a collective strategy that provides an effective, yet timely solution in addressing the decline in officials brought on by the pandemic, and unsportsmanlike behavior by students, coaches, parents and other fans.”
Officials dictate scheduleBrian Albertson, in his first year as the athletic director at Danville, sees it from every angle. In addition to his duties as AD, he is also the officials representative on the District 4 committee. Albertson is also a longtime basketball and football official. He has called two PIAA finals in basketball and one in football.
This fall, he and the six-person football crew he works with are usually busy. They typically have junior varsity games on Monday, junior high on Thursday, varsity on Fridays and Saturdays and then many pick up youth football games — sometimes a series of four — on Sundays.
“Everybody is busy,” Albertson said. “We have the Northern Tier moving games to Thursdays. It used to be the school’s dictated schedules. Now (the availability of) officials will dictate when the games will be played.”
Patrick Gebhart, assistant executive director of the PIAA who oversees officials, said football usually has the spotlight because the games represent community gatherings. When games get moved to Thursday or Saturday, the reason typically involves the number of officials.
“It certainly has created more work for athletic administrators,” Gebhart said. “Football schedules are in place in March or April, and officials are scheduled months in advance. You walk away, no problem, then something pops up after you haven’t thought about in months.”
Albertson said the most significant shortages are in baseball, softball and field hockey. “There are games to be had, money to be made,” he said.
Why the shortage?
Many of the officials working the sidelines or baselines or basketball courts are in their 50s or 60s, Alberston said. He acknowledged they see “a new guy here or there,” for football.
Health forces some off the field. Others have tired of boorish behavior from coaches, student-athletes, fans and parents.
“A lot of people don’t want to go out there and get yelled at by parents or coaches,” Albertson said. “The lower level you go, the more you hear it from parents and coaches. It’s the only avocation where everyone expects you to be perfect the first time out and then get better.”
“When you listen to the people in the stands, sometimes it makes you laugh,” Gebhart said. “Some of the comments aren’t supported by rules. I often wish people would take the test, grab a shirt and whistle.
“If some of those people did that, I think they would thoroughly enjoy it.”
Gebhart said the PIAA has increased penalties for coaches and student-athletes who are ejected from games in an effort to reduce the verbal abuse officials face. They have also extended the officials’ area of jurisdiction, giving them the ability to penalize someone if an incident occurs off the field of play, but on campus.
“Unacceptable behavior by coaches, parents and other spectators has pushed many officials to the sidelines,” Niehoff wrote in April. “After all, why would anyone who is trying to help high school students compete on the fields and courts want to be harassed, ridiculed and abused — sometimes even physically — while trying to do their jobs?”
The important thing, Albertson said, in avoiding confrontation, is to be as transparent as possible.
“In 36 years of doing this, I’ve learned communication is critical,” he said. “Communication with coaches, communication with parents and knowing how and when to communicate with them.”
Recruiting
Gebhart and Albertson both said efforts are being made to bring on more officials with the potential for bringing on younger referees.
Gebhart said the PIAA is eying a junior officials program in the near future, a venture that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds the opportunity to officiate games involving junior high programs. Currently, teenage officials often call club soccer games despite being under 18, the age needed to be a PIAA official.
“There are a lot of things we are looking at,” Gebhart said. “We’re constantly talking to schools, high school boards and working with NFHS on a recruiting program. We’ve increased pay for postseason officials and with more classifications, there are more opportunities.”