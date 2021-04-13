Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry announced a trio of additions to his staff.
Mike Farrelly joins the Nittany Lions as an assistant coach, Talor Battle as assistant to the head coach; and Nick Colella will serve as chief of staff.
Battle and Colella were on staff last season under interim coach Jim Ferry.
Farrelly coached at Hofstra for the past eight seasons. He was the program’s acting head coach last year. Hofstra claimed Colonial Athletic Association regular-season championships during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season. The Pride also won the CAA Tournament championship in 2019-20, and earned its first berth to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2001 season.
Farrelly has also coached at Niagra, Mount Saint Mary’s and Wilkes University.
“Mike is going to be very impactful in our program,” Shrewsberry said. “The energy he brings on a daily basis is second to none. The relationships he builds in recruiting and with his players is a big reason why he has had success at every stop in his career.”
Battle joined Penn State’s staff last September as an assistant under then-coach Pat Chambers, who resigned two months later following a university investigation sparked from his use of a racially insensitive word a season before.
Battle starred at Penn State from 2007-11. He scored a Penn State-record 2,213 career points during his career as a Nittany Lion.
“Getting Talor to stay on staff was a no-brainer for me,” Shrewsberry said. “He is one of the greatest players to ever play here, and he has a deep love for Penn State. Our players will benefit from his vast experiences of being a player here and from his years playing professional basketball.”
Colella, who is from New Castle, is a former Penn State basketball letterman, and last season was his eighth with the program.
“My fiancé, Aly, and I are beyond excited to be a part of Coach Shrewsberry’s vision for Penn State Basketball,” Colella said in a statement. “His family values, leadership and experience are all qualities we value most. Since the beginning of my playing career here in 2010, followed by eight years on staff for the program, Happy Valley has been my home.”
Ferry to lead UMBC
Former Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry was announced as the next coach at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Former Retrievers’ coach Ryan Odom last week accepted the head coaching job at Utah State, concluding his UMBC career with a 97-60 record. In 2018, UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed as the Retrievers defeated Virginia, 74-54, during that season’s tournament.
Ferry joined Penn State’s staff ahead of the 2017 season.
Before arriving at Penn State, Ferry led programs at Duquesne, LIU-Brooklyn, Adelphia and Plymouth State.
The Nittany Lions went 11-14 last season, and reached the second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
He brings a 325-279 career record and two NCAA Tournament appearances to UMBC.
In 2011 and 2012, Ferry guided LIU-Brooklyn to berths in the national tournament.