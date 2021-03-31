Shrewsberry embraces underdog role

STATE COLLEGE — Despite coaching at the highest levels in basketball, Micah Shrewsberry still views himself as an underdog.
The Indianapolis native’s career has taken him to coaching stops throughout the Hoosier State and to Boston as an assistant with the Celtics.
At his latest stop — recently hired as Penn State’s men’s coach — Shrewsberry intends to impart that underdog mindset to his players, and in turn, the Nittany Lions’ program.
“We’re going to keep that underdog mentality,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re going to keep that chip-on-our-shoulder mentality. I think you succeed in that way. For me, I’ve kind of been that way my whole life, and I want a team that models after that.”
Penn State formally introduced Shrewsberry at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday. The program announced Shrewsberry’s hire on March 15 after parting ways with interim coach Jim Ferry.
“When all the basketball boxes were checked, it was about (Coach Shrewsberry’s) desire to be at Penn State, his passion, skills, and abilities to shape and positively influence the lives of young men in his care,” Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said.
Before Shrewsberry spoke at his introductory press conference, former players and coaches flooded social media with messages extolling the new Nittany Lion’s virtues.
Shrewsberry most recently served as an offensive assistant at Purdue. He also served on coaching staffs under Brad Stevens at Butler and in the NBA.
“Shrews was my shooting coach my first two years in the (NBA) and was really the person who helped me transition from college to the (NBA),” Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said in a Twitter post. “He helped improve my understanding of the game.”
One of Shrewsberry’s first challenges is trying to keep Penn State’s roster intact. Five former players remain in the NCAA transfer portal, but Shrewsberry received a much-needed boost last week when Izaiah Brockington, the Nittany Lions’ second-leading scorer last season, announced he will remain with the program.
“I’ve talked to every single one of the guys that have entered, and we are actively trying to get them back,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re talking to them. We’re having conversations face-to-face, over Zoom, over FaceTime, but we’re actively recruiting, as well. My goal is to have a great team when it’s time to tip-off next season.”
Shrewsberry last week named Penn State alumnus and former assistant Adam Fisher as associated head coach. For the last six seasons, he has been on staff as an assistant at Miami (Florida).
“He believes in this place, and he believes in doing special things, so it was an easy choice for me,” Shrewsberry said of Fisher’s hire. “With this job, as I thought it was becoming a possibility, you start to narrow down who you would like to have on staff. He was number one on my list, and I’m so thrilled that he said ‘yes.’”
Penn State hasn’t reached the NCAA men’s tournament since the 2011 season. The Nittany Lions were a lock to make the tournament a year ago before the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of all sports.
The coronavirus pandemic was just one of many challenges met by Penn State players. Less than a month before the season, nine-year coach Pat Chambers resigned following an internal investigation spurred by insensitive comments Chambers made to former player Rasir Bolton, who transferred to Iowa State.
Shrewsberry said he admires the heart with which the Nittany Lions played last season in difficult circumstances, and he vowed to pour all he can into making them successful on and off the court.
“I have much respect for the guys who played last season, and how hard they played every single night,” Shrewsberry said. “This season was hard. It was under tough circumstances with COVID and everything else, but they gave their all for Penn State, and I’m going to give my all for those guys.”