STATE COLLEGE — For most of the second half of last season, Penn State guard Seth Lundy played a lesser role after beginning the year as a starter.
Lundy earned a spot in Penn State’s starting five for Wednesday’s season opener, and he seized the moment — and the spotlight.
Lundy scored the first basket of the Nittany Lions season, which came in the form of a 3-pointer, as Penn State defeated Youngstown State, 75-59, to give first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry the first win of his Penn State career.
“It’s special,” Lundy said. “A lot of people didn’t believe in us when everything happened last year. When (Shrewsberry) first got the job a lot of guys transferred. Nobody thought we were going to be good and stuff like that. He just said we’re all we’ve got, and honestly, we’re all we need.”
Lundy ended with 23 points, 13 of which he tallied in the second half to lead all scorers. He went 2-for-2 from 3-point territory, and added five rebounds and one assist.
Penn State’s Sam Sessoms added 17 points, and like Lundy, did much of his scoring damage in the second half. Sessoms contributed a 13-point second-half effort, and his eight assists were a game-high.
Youngstown State got out to a quick start as the Penguins hit nine of their first 11 attempts from the field as Penn State and Youngstown State exchange baskets early in the first half.
The score was tied at 21 with 8:30 remaining in the first period.
Sessoms broke the stalemate with a free throw, and John Harrar added a layup to give Penn State some breathing room with a three-point lead. Gardner-Webb transfer Jaheam Cornwall added a 3-pointer that provided momentum that Penn State carried to the end of the first half to lead the Penguins, 35-26.
Lundy and Sessoms combined to score 27 of Penn State’s 40 points in the second half. After shooting 40.6 percent from the field in the first half, the Nittany Lions shot 18-of-28 (64.3%) from the field in the second.
Youngstown State, meanwhile, was held to just 35.5% from the floor in the second half by the Penn State defense. The Penguins only hit 11 of their 31 attempts through the last 20 minutes.
“The students, the fans that were here, there were times when we needed to dig in and get stops, and I think they helped us in that way,” Shrewsberry said. “They propelled us in that way, and that’s something that we need each and every night.”
Harrar ended with 16 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds. He tallied seven rebounds in the first half, and he pulled down another seven in the second.
Penn State tallied 44 points in the paint.
Michael Akuchie led the Penguins in scoring with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. Garrett Covington added 11 points, and Shemar Rathan-Mayes contributed 10 points to round out Youngstown State’s double-figure scorers.
Penn State travels to Massachusetts next Monday and returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 18 to host St. Francis Brooklyn.