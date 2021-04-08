Shrewsberry hires Collins as PSU hoops assistant

Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry on Wednesday tabbed David “Aki” Collins to join his staff as an assistanu coach.
Collins spent the 2020-21 season as director of operations at New Mexico.
Shrewsberry and Collins were on staff together at Marshall in 2003.
“From the time we first worked together at Marshall, Aki is someone who I have watched, studied and learned from,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “I continued to follow his career and his successful stops at all levels of basketball, and those experiences will be very valuable to our program.”
Like Shrewsberry, who was hired last month, Collins boasts NBA and college experience.
At the collegiate level, Collins coached at Colorado, Howard, Marquette and Memphis. He also landed with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2020. He held the role of amateur evaluation scout with the Thunder, where he sought out and evaluated prospects from the Southeast along with international basketball talent.
“I am truly honored and blessed to receive this opportunity from Coach Shrewsberry,” Collins said in a statement. “We have coached each other’s teams from our living rooms and offices. Some of our major career decisions have been hashed out over the phone, at dinner or via text. His character, family values and basketball knowledge, made this an easy decision for me and my family.”
Collins is Shrewsberry’s second hire since arriving at Penn State. Late last month, Shrewsberry hired Adam Fisher as associate head coach.