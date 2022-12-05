MIFFLINTOWN — Mifflinburg senior Ella Shuck started a little cold on Monday night, but once the Wildcats' guard heated up, it was light out for Juniata in nonleague girls basketball on Monday night.
Shuck, who tied a career-high with 32 points, had 30 of those points in the final three periods as Mifflinburg beat Juniata, 52-42.
Mifflinburg scored just four points in the first period to trail by two. Shuck had 14 points in the final stanza, including 5-of-7 from the charity stripe. Marissa Allen had a team-high rebounds for Mifflinburg (2-1).
Ava Shearer scored 18 points for the Indians.
Mifflinburg 52, Juniata 42
Mifflinburg (2-1) 52
Ella Shuck 11 9-11 32; Emily McCahan 2 1-2 5; Marissa Allen 2 1-2 5; Meg Shively 1 2-3 4; Jayda Tilghman 1 4-6 6. Totals: 17 17-24 52.
3-point goals: Shuck.
Did not score: Elizabeth Sheesley, Natalie Osborne.
Juniata 42
Haley Mummah 1 2-4 4; Cora Musser 2 0-0 4; Aliza Rivera 1 0-1 2; Regan Lowrey 2 0-1 6; Mariska Beward 1 2-2 4; Ava Shearer 6 6-6 18; Mylee Landis 1 0-2 2; Chloe Beckenbaugh 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 12-18 42.
3-point goals: Lowrey 2.
Did not score: Shalelyn Armstrong.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;4;15;10;23 — 52
Juniata;6;7;8;21 — 42