The Daily Item
BELLEFONTE — Ella Shuck scored 12 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to key Mifflinburg’s rally to a 34-29 win over Bellefonte in nonleague girls basketball Wednesday.
The Wildcats (3-3) were staring at a third consecutive loss when trailing 21-17 after three quarters. They then matched three quarters’ worth of scoring behind Shuck’s outburst and four of Brooke Catherman’s nine points. Jenna Haines added a free throw in the fourth.
Mifflinburg 34, Bellefonte 29
Mifflinburg (3-3) 34
Brooke Catherman 3 3-4 9, Olivia Erickson 2 0-0 4, Ella Shuck 6 3-7 16, Jenna Haines 0 1-2 1, Avery Metzger 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 9-17 34.
3-point goals: Shuck.
Did not score: Alexis Scopelliti, Elizabeth Sheesley.
Bellefonte 29
Mia Johnson 3 0-0 7, Emalee Neff 2 0-0 5, Maddie Tice 6 3-6 17, Bella Corman 0 0-2 0, Hana Radas 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 3-9 29.
3-point goals: Tice 2, Johnson, Neff.
Did not score: Lily Gardner, Emma Rossman, Madison Ripka.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 3 7 7 17 — 34
Bellefonte 4 9 8 8 — 17
n Greenwood 51,
Line Mountain 26
MILLERSTOWN — Jordan Stroup scored a career-high 20 points, and Greenwood stormed to a 15-point lead after one quarter in the Tri-Valley League victory.
Ella Brummer netted all eight of her points — including a pair of 3-pointers — in the opening quarter, while Stroup added seven and Abby Taylor four.
The Wildcats (3-2 overall, 2-2 TVL) forged a 22-7 lead, and went ahead 43-26 after three quarters.
Kylie Klinger scored six points to lead Line Mountain (3-4, 1-3).
Greenwood 51, Line Mountain 26
Line Mountain (3-4, 1-3) 26
Terri Reichard 2 1-2 5, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2, Kylie Klinger 3 0-2 6, Kyleen Michael 1 2-2 4, Liberty Downs 2 1-1 5, Elizabeth Spieles 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 4-7 26.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kiera Leitzel, Kyleigh Masser, Brianna Bendas.
Greenwood (3-2, 2-2) 51
Jordan Stroup 7 4-7 20, Abby Taylor 7 0-1 14, Ella Brummer 3 0-0 8, Ella Seiber 1 1-1 3, Leah Ritzman 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pennay 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 5-10 51.
3-point goals: Brummer, Stroup.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser, Sophia Jezewski.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 7 11 8 0 — 26
Greenwood 22 8 13 8 — 51
JV score: Greenwood 38-28. High scorers: Greenwood, Ritzman 18; Line Mountain, Sierra Klinger 8.