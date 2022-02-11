There’s a balancing act that needs to happen when coach-player and parent-child relationships combine, and that balancing act is working well in Mifflinburg.
Junior Ella Shuck is averaging nearly 17 points per game this season, playing basketball for coach and dad, Kris Shuck.
“He’s been coaching me since I was really young,” she said. “So he’s kind of like my motivation for (working hard).”
However, having her father as her coach is not always easy.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure sometimes,” Ella Shuck said. “He’s definitely really hard on me, but I know that he is hard on me because he knows my potential and is pushing me. I like to make him proud.”
That’s certainly working, as Kris Shuck said he was proud of his daughter.
“She makes a great leader with her work ethic on and off the court,” he said. “She is wellrespected by her teammates, and works hard at making her teammates better.”
Shuck’s performance on the court, her academic performance (4.0 GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Ella Shuck, who is a captain on the team, is currently near 800 points and is on track to surpass 1,000 points during her career.
“A goal of mine has always been to score 1000 points,” she said.
She not only leads the team in scoring, but also rebounds with 5.8 per game, and is tied for most steals with 3.8 per game.
Ella Shuck has tried to pass on her talent, by volunteering with younger players at the Biddy Basketball Program, which is for students in grades third through sixth.
“I love being able to watch them get better and improve every day. It’s definitely good to see knowing that I’ve had an impact on them,” she said.
Ella Shuck has also volunteered with the Mifflinburg food bank and at a nursing home.
Although basketball is Ella Shuck’s favorite sport, she is a three-sport varsity athlete. She plays soccer in the fall and track in the spring. In the fall, she played a key role as a defensive starter on the most successful team in program history as the Wildcats made a run to state quarterfinals.
Even with her busy schedule — which includes a part-time job — Ella Shuck stays on top of her studies.
“I use basketball, soccer and track as a motivator for school because I know that I have to do well in school to be able to play those sports,” she said.
Ella Shuck is ranked sixth in her class, and is taking Advanced Placement biology, in addition to a handful of honors courses.
She said her favorite subject has always been science.
“I’m thinking about going into the medical field, so I thought taking AP bio would be a good challenge,” she said. “It gives me a preview of what college classes are going to be like.”
Although Ella Shuck does not know where she plans on attending college, she says playing basketball is on the table.
“I have still been thinking a lot about whether I want to play basketball, but I definitely want to go to college and study something in the medical field,” she said.
For now, the focus is on finishing the season strong, reaching the 1,000-point milestone and continuing to make her father proud.