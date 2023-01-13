MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored a game-high 30 points, including 12 points in a Mifflinburg's fourth-quarter rally to beat Montoursville 47-42 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Friday night.
The Warriors (6-5 overall, 2-2 HAC-II) led 34-30 to start the fourth, but Shuck knocked down 6-of-7 foul shots in the fourth, while Meg Shively knocked down a big 3-pointer for Mifflinburg. Jayda Tilghman knocked down two foul shots of her own for the Wildcats (6-5, 2-2) in the fourth quarter as Mifflinburg scored 17 points.
Maddie Labatch scored 13 points to lead Montoursville.
Mifflinburg 47, Montoursville 42
Mifflinburg (6-5) 47
Ella Shuck 9 11-15 30; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Emily McCahan 0 2-2 2; Meg Shively 2 0-0 6; Jayda Tilghman 1 2-3 4; Natalie Osborne 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 17-22 47.
3-point goals: Shively 2, Sheesley, Shuck.
Did not score: None.
Montoursville (6-5) 42
Jill Stone 1 1-2 3; Sydnie Stone 3 0-1 6; Alaina Marchioni 3 3-6 12; Nyla Kutney 1 1-2 4; Maddie Labatch 5 2-2 13; Ashlynn Loe 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-13 42.
3-point goals: Marchioni 3, Labatch, Kutney.
Did not score: Maya Neiman, Emma Wood, Shyanne Klemick.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;9;17;8;8 — 42
Mifflinburg;12;10;8;17 — 47