FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, right, is greeted on the field by former players during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Miami Gardens, Fla. Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his South Florida home, the team said. He was 90. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)