SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz raced at Selinsgrove Speedway for a long time but had never won the National Open for 360 sprint cars.
Saturday night he grabbed that elusive victory, and as an added bonus, claimed enough points to clinch the track championship.
Ken Duke Jr. in the 305 sprint cars and Jake Jones in the Roadrunners were the other feature winners.
Shultz blasted to the lead of the National Open from the outside pole, followed by pole-sitter Josh Weller, Blane Heimbach, Devon Borden, and Mark Smith. Jason Wagner soon backed into the third-turn fence to bring out the caution flag.
Shultz led until a lap-15 caution put Borden on his tail. The pair raced side by side into the first turn, and exchanged slide jobs on both ends of the speedway until Shultz again secured the lead. After another restart, Heimbach snookered Borden and was back running second.
With the drivers battling behind him, Shultz started to open a lead and ran the rest of the distance to the checkered flag, outpacing Heimbach by 1.849 seconds.
Borden, Smith and Dallas Schott rounded out the top five.
“We finished second in this race last year, so we weren’t going to leave anything on the table tonight,” Shultz said. “I ran a lot of laps here in the blue 29, and didn’t win a championship. So this is for them.”
When asked about the restart when Borden temporarily got past him, Shultz said, “I’m no Daredevil (Borden's nickname), but he wasn’t going to beat me. My guys work so hard, and we have so many great supporters, it's great to finally win this race and the championship for them.”
Shultz who has long been one of the most popular drivers at the track was mobbed by kids waiting to take photos.
Duke and Domenic Melair slugged it out for the first couple of laps of the 305 sprint car feature until Duke was able to inch ahead for the lead. Garrett Bard, Drew Young and last week's winner, Kenny Heffner, raced in the top five.
Tyler Snook spun and brought out the first caution at the halfway mark. Melair went to the cushion as Duke held the middle as the pair raced within inches of each other until Duke got some breathing room.
A late-race caution again put Melair on Duke's tail as the pair exchanged slide jobs, but Duke held on to pick up his second win this season at the speedway.
“I slipped up going into two on that restart, and he got by me,” Duke said. “I knew Domenic would go into the third turn hard, and when he jumped the cushion, I turned underneath him.”
Melair, Heffner, Doug Dodson, and Bard rounded out the top five.
Points leader Nate Romig, looking for his first Roadrunner win, won the drag race down the backstretch with Jones to take the early lead in their feature.
Jones got by on lap four when mayhem ensued. The majority of the field was eliminated from the race in two major incidents. No divers were injured.
Jones won for the fourth time this season over Keith Bissinger, Dan Condo, Terry Kramer and Levi Vial.
Selinsgrove Speedway
National Open feature: 1. Jason Shultz; 2. Blane Heimbach; 3. Devon Borden; 4. Mark Smith; 5. Derek Locke; 6. Dallas Schott; 7. Josh Weller; 8. Steve Buckwalter; 9. Jake Karklin; 10. Adam Carberry; 11. Ryan Stillwaggon; 12. Brandon McGough; 13. Mike Thompson; 14. Jake Galloway; 15. Briggs Danner. Heat winners: Heimbach, Smith.