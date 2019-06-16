Shultz takes first in Whitcomb Memorial

SELINSGROVE — The Patriot Sprint Cars from New York invaded the Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial.
At the end of the race, Jason Shultz, a track regular, was the one celebrating in victory lane.
Derek Locke shot into the sprint car feature lead from the pole, but a red flag came out on the first lap when Brian Nornhold slammed into the wall on the fourth turn and flipped. Nornhold was uninjured.
When the race resumed, Locke and Shultz took off. Shultz stalked Locke, and on lap seven rolled high in the second turn and took the lead.
In the closing laps, Locke drew to the back of Shultz, but Shultz held him off, winning by .749 seconds.
“There are only a few of us here that ran with Joe (Whitcomb) ... so it really means a lot to win this,” Shultz said. “The track was great tonight, and this car would go wherever I put it. I just moved the wing back a little.”
Shultz also set a track record in time trials, finishing in 16.762 seconds.
In the late models, Andy Haus followed a win at Bedford on Friday night with his second win in as many nights.
A big pileup early on the backstretch brought out the red flag as the track was blocked. Dave Brouse Jr., Jeff Rine, Dave Zona, Dylan Yoder, Nathan Long and Mike Lupfer were all involved with several cars towed from the scene.
Nick Dickson was in the lead, but on lap 18, Haus drove under him in turn two to take the lead.
“I don’t know what happened to Nick,” Haus said. “His car started to get worse, but as I got even with him, my engine leaned out. The track got locked down so it was tough to pass the lapped cars at the end of the race.”
Once in front, Haus stayed there, beating Dickson by 1.298 seconds.
Shaun Lawton, third in the pro stock point standings, jumped into the lead at the start.
As Lawton checked out, Lori Croop and AJ Stroup battled for the runner-up spot until Croop spun and slammed the inside wall bringing out the red flag. Croop’s condition was unknown at press time.
Lawton led the rest of the distance, winning by 2.411 seconds over Stroup.
Dustin Snook returned after a two-year hiatus to win the roadrunner race.
Snook, in only his second time racing a new car, drove past Bob Bussey down the backstretch on lap three.
Snook stayed in front to grab the victory.