SELINSGROVE — Defending United Racing Club series champion Jason Shultz won the first URC race of the season at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night.
Shultz used an early-race restart to take second, and, on lap four charged high into the fourth turn and took the lead.
On lap nine, Will Brunson slammed the outside fence in turn four and flipped. The accident ripped the wheel off of Brunson’s racer. Brunson was checked out by the safety crew, and was uninjured.
Adam Carberry got a great restart and moved into second place.
Carberry tried to keep Shultz in his sites but the former track champion took the checkered flag by 10 car lengths.
Shultz, who now has 23 wins at the speedway, said he used his experience for the win.
“It was a typical track,” Shultz said. “Tough to do anything in the heats, but by feature time it was really racey. This is my home track, and it's great to be here with all the people that help me and my fans.”
Jeff Rine wired the field for his first late model win of the season.
Rine shot to the lead from the pole position, and opened up a big lead in the second half of the race for his 114th checkered flag at Selinsgrove.
In an emotional interview, Rine talked about his longtime sponsor, Jeff Kurtz, who died over the winter.
“This is a tough one,” Rine said. “Jeff was always there and a great supporter. The car was great tonight. I just held it to the floor the whole way.”
There was a restart on lap 13, but Rine quickly grabbed the lead again.
"I wanted this one bad, and no one was going to beat me," Rine said.
Brad Mitch withstood last lap pressure for his first win of the season in the roadrunner race.
Last week's winner Bob Bussey took the early lead, and Mitch grabbed the lead on lap four. The pair were soon joined by Nate Romig and Jake Jones until Bussey spun in turn four.
Jones immediately started pressuring Romig, and the pair pulled even with Mitch on the last lap, but Mitch held on for the win.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday
360 Sprint Cars – 23
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 35 Jason Shultz 2) 47 Adam Carberry 3) 63 Josh Weller 4) 20T Ryan Taylor 5) 28F Davie Franek 6) 33 Derek Hauck 7) 7 Andy Best 8) 77 Derek Locke 9) 22 Troy Betts 10) 11T Mike Thompson 11) 55 Dallas Schott 12) 5K Jake Karklin 13) 669 Brandon McGough 14) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 15) 51 Mike Haggenbottom 16) 55D Allison Dietz 17) 7J Andrew Jacobus 18) 27Craig Pellegrini 19) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 20) Will Brunson 21) 2 Aaron Jabobus 22) M1 Mark Smith 23) 4 Ken Meisner
Heat Winners: Derek Locke, Davie Franek, Derek Hauck
Late Models – 25 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 2) 2 Dan Stone 3) 9 Hayes Mattern 4) 22 Brett Schadel 5) 24 Dylan Yoder 6) 76 Andy Haus 7) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 8) 27 Jim Yoder 9) 2Y Andrew Yoder 10) 1 Gene Knaub 11) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 12) 61 Ken Trevitz 13) 32J Shaun Jones 14) 7Y Ken Yoder 15) 33K Kyle Knapp 16) 63 Nathan Long 17) 22R Randall Paxton 18) 99 Kyle Bachman 19) 32 Chris Leitzel 20) 19 32 Chris Leitzel 21) 31 Jim Bernheisel 22) 7 Meade Hahn 23) G05 Paul Spear 24) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 25) 10 Dave Stamm
Heat Winners: Jeff Rine, Hayes Mattern, Jim Bernheisel
Time Trials: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 18.926 2) 9 Hayes Mattern 19.020 3) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 19.221 4) 2 Dan Stone 19.274 5) 22 Brett Schadel 19.329 6) 31 Jim Bernheisel 19.423 7) 1 Gene Knaub 19.6396 8) 76 Andy Haus 19.654 9) 33K Kyle Knapp 19.728 10) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.728 11) 32J Shaun Jones 19.864 12) 27 Jim Yoder 19.9112 13) 22R Randall Paxton 19.955 14) 2Y Andrew Yoder 19.966 15) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 20.061 16) 61 Ken Trevitz 20.072 17) 7Y Ken Yoder 20.227 18) 19 Drew Weisser 20.528 19) 63 Nathan Long 20.851 20) 10 Dave Stamm 20.973 21) 99 Kyle Bachman 20.973 22) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 21.578 23) G05 Paul Spear 21.941 24) 32 Chris Leitzel 22.567 25) 7 Meade Hahn DQ
Roadrunners – 16 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 10M Brad Mitch 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 25J Nathan Romig 4) 11 Keith Bissinger 5) 60 Jimmy Kessler 6) 8 Scott Landis 7) 992 Terry Kramer 8) 33 Curtis Lawton 9) 5 Matt Ney 10) 12 Tom Underwood 11) 83 Bob Bussey 12) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 13) 28 Miranda Minium 14) 37 Ed Besancon 15) 18 Tom Beers 16) 82 Jim Farley
Heat Winners: Brad Mitch, Jake Jones