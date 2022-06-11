SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz wired the field to win the 19th Joe Whitcomb Memorial Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The Whitcomb Memorial, sanctioned by the New York-based Patriot Sprint Tour, paid $3,071 to Shultz, a former track champion.
Coleby Frye made the tow back from Ohio to win the Late Model race, while Jake Jones won his third roadrunner race of the season.
Shultz shot into the lead of the 360 sprint car feature from the outside pole, followed by Parker Evans, Mike Thompson, Derek Locke, and Davie Franek.
Locke, Evans and Jake Karklin battled for second place as Shultz checked out to a seven-second lead. Karklin soon took over second but was a half-lap behind the leader.
Shultz, who sliced through lapped traffic was never challenged, eventually winning by 13.932 seconds over Locke, last week's winner Mark Smith, Karklin and Franek.
"Whenever you’re leading you always run a little scared,” Shultz said. “Then, with six or seven laps to go, no brakes. That’s why I stopped here on the front stretch after the race.
“It means a lot to win this race. I raced against Joe in the early years. He was a good guy.”
After spending the week in Ohio trying to win the Eldora Million, Frye towed back to Pennsylvania to nab his first win of the season.
Frye, who started on the pole took the lead and never looked back. Hayes Mattern and Dylan Yoder spent the race fighting for second. They drew near to Frye's back bumper late in the race but could not get by. Frye won by 1.6 seconds over Mattern, Yoder, Jeff Rine and Andrew Yoder
“My butt is sore after that drive,” Frye said. “You just have to be a little bit faster to run with those boys.
“Whenever you’re leading, you worry about doing something stupid like changing a lane too soon. Hayes had a really good car but we were just a little better.’
Levi Vial led the roadrunner feature until Lap 10 when Jones passed him down the backstretch. Vial battled back, and the pair traded slide jobs on the last lap before Jones rallied to win.
Keith Bissinger, Nate Romig and Jimmy Kessler rounded out the top five.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
360 Sprint Cars
25-Lap A-Main (22 entries): 1. Jason Shultz, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Mark Smith, 4. Jake Karklin, 5. Davie Franek, 6. Adam Carberry, 7. Mike Thompson, 8. Jordan Thomas, 9. Kyle Smith, 10. Parker Evans, 11. Jonathan Preston, 12. Nash Ely, 13. Kruz Kepner, 14. Dalton Rombough, 15. Dave Axton, 16. Andrew Jacobus, 17. Steve Glover, 18. Dallas Schott, 19. Aaron Jacobus, 20. Jordan Hutton, 21. Jason Wagner, 22. Joe Kata, DNS. Heat winners: Locke, Thomas, Thompson.
Super Late Models
25-Lap A-Main (17 entries): 1. Coleby Frye, 2. Hayes Mattern, 3. Dylan Yoder, 4. Jeff Rine, 5. Brett Schadel, 6. Andrew Yoder, 7. Bryan Bernheisel, 8. Jim Yoder, 9. Danny Snyder, 10. Meade Hahn, 11. Cory Lawler, 12. Nathan Long, 13. Ken Trevitz, 14.Gene Knaub, 15. Shaun Jones, 16. Paul Spear, 17. Kody Lyter. Heat winners: Frye, Mattern.
Roadrunners
12-Lap A-Main (13 entries): 1. Jake Jones, 2. Levi Vial, 3. Keith Bissinger, 4. Nate Romig, 5. Jimmy Kessler, 6. Scott Landis, 7. Terry Kramer, 8. Matt Ney, 9. Ed Beasancon, 10. Dan Condo, 11. Cory Lindenmuth, 12. Scott Dunham, 13. Miranda Minium. Heat winners: Vial, Bissinger.