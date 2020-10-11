ALMEDIA — Sarah Shupp scored off an assist from Delaney Klingler with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter to give Midd-West a 3-2 win over Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Saturday.
The Mustangs (6-5 overall, 2-3 HAC-II) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Klinger and Shupp — Marlo Spriggle assisted on both — but the Blue Jays rallied to tie the game with 9:49 left.
Midd-West had two defensive saves in the victory.
Midd-West 3, Central Columbia 2
First quarter
MW-Delaney Klingler (Marlo Spriggle), 13:35
Second quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp (Spriggle), 11:56
Third quarter
CC-Emma Yoder (unassisted), 10:22
Fourth quarter
CC-Caitlyn Weatherhill, 9:49
MW-Shupp (Klingler), 4:27.
Shots: MW, 10-2. Saves: Central Columbia 7 (Makiah Brewer); Midd-West (two defensive saves).