SUNBURY — Sarah Shupp scored almost two minutes into overtime, giving Midd-West a 2-1 win over Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey crossover game Thursday.
The Braves (2-5-1) forced overtime on Hanna Fausey’s goal with just 56 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Mustangs (3-4) opened the scoring with 42 seconds left in the first half when Lorna Oldt was assisted by Delaney Klingler. Paris Seibel made 14 saves for Midd-West.
Midd-West 2, Shikellamy 1 (OT)
Second quarter
MW-Aubrey Isaacs (Lorna Oldt), 0:42.
Fourth quarter
S-Hanna Fausey, 0:56.
Overtime
MW-Sarah Shupp (Marlo Spriggle), 13:07.
Shots: S 15-6. Corners: S 9-4. Saves: Midd-West 14 (Paris Seibel); Shikellamy 5 (Reagan Wiest).
n Selinsgrove 3,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Liv Reichley and Hannah Smullen scored first-quarter goals, and Selinsgrove rebounded from a loss to clinch the HAC-I title.
Chloe Hanselman pulled the Wildcats (3-5-1 overall, 3-2-1 HAC-I) within 2-1 with 3:25 to play in the third.
The Seals (9-1, 6-0) countered with Carly Aument’s insurance goal two minutes later.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 1
First quarter
S-Liv Reichley (Jess Alba), 11:08; S-Hannah Smullen, 5:57.
Third quarter
M-Chloe Hanselman (Camryn Murray), 3:25; S-Carly Aument (Lexi Freed), 1:14.
Shots: S 11-3. Corners: S 5-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Riley Batdorf 0, Lonna Temple 2); Mifflinburg 8 (Jaden Keister).
n Central Columbia 3,
Danville 0
ALMEDIA — Central Columbia celebrated its senior night with a HAC crossover win.