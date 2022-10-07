Even though Selinsgrove High School senior Alayna Davis suffered a devastating injury that cost her the season, she is not done supporting the Seals field hockey team.
Davis suffered an ACL tear early in the season and since then has been recovering, but she is still on the sideline supporting her teammates.
“I’m slowly realizing that I need to work through it and keep up with physical therapy,” Davis said. “It was hard at first and it’s still hard, but I need to focus on helping the team through moral support.”
Selinsgrove field hockey coach Roz Erb said that Alayna’s injury was a devastating loss for the team.
“She was the heart and soul of the team,” Erb said. “It took us a few games to emotionally overcome the loss of her.”
Davis’ dedication to her team, her academic success — including a GPA of 102% — and her involvement in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Davis continues to be a leader for the team. “She was selected by her teammates as a team captain,” Erb said. “I think this stems from her leadership. She leads by example.”
Erb said Davis is a wonderful teammate. “She lifts up those around her and doesn’t complain,” she said. “She makes everyone else a better player by encouraging them.”
Prior to her injury, Davis was one to look out for on the field. “Her play on the field is explosive,” Erb said. “She’s energetic and fun to watch.”
“I’m really determined,” Davis said. “If I need to do something, I can’t put it off. I have to get it done.”
This determination applies to Davis’ academics as well as she is currently ranked first in her class.
“She is a brilliant academic performer,” Erb said.
Davis said she doesn’t get too overwhelmed by school. “I have a really good memory,” she said. “It just gets challenging when I have a lot to do.”
Davis is the secretary of Selinsgrove’s chapter of the National Honor Society and has held consistent placement on distinguished honor roll throughout her high school career.
Her tendency to get involved and lead translates well into Davis’ work in the community. She does community projects with the Key Club and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
“Alayna is very responsible and caring,” Erb said. “She babysits for people because they know they can trust her.”
Davis knows exactly where she hopes to continue her education after she graduates from Selinsgrove High School this spring. “I applied to Pitt, and I’m not applying anywhere else,” she said.
Davis plans to study neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh.
Erb said that she is confident Davis has a bright future ahead of her.
“Alayna is a mature young lady,” she said. “She knows exactly what direction she wants to go.”