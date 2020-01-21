The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Ben Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Simmons shot 12-for-14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points.
Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game.
n Celtics 139, Lakers 107
BOSTON — Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to lead Boston past Los Angeles.
Walker, who spent the first eight years of his career in Charlotte, had gone 0-28 in his career against James — second in NBA history only to Sherman Douglas’ 0-30 head-to-head record against Michael Jordan.
n Wizards 106, Pistons 100
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 29 points, and Ian Mahinmi added 21, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak.
n Raptors 122, Hawks 117
ATLANTA — Norman Powell scored 27 points for Toronto, including 17 in the final period.
Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta.
n Bucks 111, Bulls 98
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double, and scored his 10,000th career point as Milwaukee beat Chicago to sweep the four-game season series.
n Magic 106, Hornets 83
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Evan Fournier scored 26 points, and Orlando beat Charlotte, handing the Hornets their seventh consecutive loss.
n Knicks 106, Cavaliers 86
CLEVELAND — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points, and New York used a strong second half to beat Cleveland.
n Thunder 112, Rockets 107
HOUSTON — Chris Paul scored 28 points, and Danilo Gallinari added 25 as Oklahoma City rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat cold-shooting James Harden and Houston.
n Heat 118, Kings 113, OT
MIAMI — Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting, and Miami improved its NBA-best home record to 19-1.
n Pelicans 126, Grizzlies 116
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence, and New Orleans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers.
n Nuggets 107,
Timberwolves 100
MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Porter Jr. posted his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping short-handed Denver.