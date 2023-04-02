Congratulations.
Saturday was the opening of the state’s trout season, and now, like many other successful anglers, if you open the fridge door you will be rewarded with the sight of some fine-looking trout just waiting to become a meal for your family.
How will you be preparing those fish?
Perhaps the most common way to prepare trout is to fry it in butter or margarine.
Simply heat a non-stick frying pan until the butter melts, and begins to bubble. At this time, place the trout, either whole or filleted, into the butter, skin side down, and allow it to heat.
Once the skin has become crisp, flip the fish and begin cooking the other side. When the fish easily flakes, it is time to eat. If you wish, season with a mix of salt and pepper.
Have you ever had crab-stuffed trout?
If not, you don’t know what you are missing. Clean the fish’s body cavity, leaving the rest of the fish intact. Make a mixture of croutons and cooked crab meat. Options you may wish to include are chopped onion, parsley, lemon juice or a commercial seafood seasoning.
Coat a sheet of aluminum foil with either cooking spray or melted butter. With the stuffing placed inside the fish’s body cavity, wrap it tightly with the foil. The fish can now be either baked in the oven or grilled over a fire.
If baking, set the oven to 350 degrees. Cooking times will vary depending on the thickness of the fish. I like to check it at about 20 to 25 minutes. When it is done, the flesh will flake easily from the bone.
Don’t have crab meat? Just use seasoned croutons or skip the filling entirely, only baking the fish. Either way is just fine. Though not a big fish fan, my daughter loves trout prepared with crab stuffing.
This last recipe requires a bit more time and effort, but it is well worth it. You will need a deep fryer and oil, trout fillets, 1 cup of flour, one beaten egg, a cup of milk and cornflakes crushed into crumbs. Crush them yourself or you can buy them already crushed.
First, coat the fillets in flour. Dip them into a mixture of egg and milk, then coat completely with the cornflakes. Deep fry until golden brown, draining on paper towels. Once again, I like mine with ketchup and malt vinegar. My wife and daughter prefer tartar sauce. Oh, and don’t forget the french fries.
The experts say fish is good for you and healthy to eat. I agree, that is other than the deep-fried method, but then again with everyone always trying to get their bodies in shape, I think I’ve gotten a head start. After all, round is a shape, right?