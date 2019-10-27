WILLIAMSPORT — In a rematch of the 2018 District 4 Class 3A girls soccer championship game, Mifflinburg gave top-seeded Athens everything it could handle, but Athens found a way to win Saturday’s district semifinal at Loyalsock High School.
Abby Sindoni scored what proved to be the game-winning goal and assisted on another, and Athens (14-2-2) advanced to Wednesday’s district title game with a 2-0 triumph over fourth-seeded Mifflinburg.
“It’s been one of those things for us this season — which team will show up?” said Mifflinburg coach Eric Hankamer. “We knew we’d have to go high intensity, high pressure and exceed what they (Athens) brought.
“For the first 45 minutes. I thought we did that.”
Athens, which withstood Miffilinburg’s six-shot, four-corner first half made adjustments. That allowed Sindoni to get into space and score.
“They had her marked pretty good in the first half,” Athens coach Ron Pitts said. “So we played some balls into space and tried to get her free that way. She’s a striker. And that’s what she does. If she gets space, 90 percent of the time it’s going in the net.”
Sindoni made it a 1-0 game with six minutes gone in the second half, and four minutes later, assisted as Hannah Walker put the Wildcats up, 2-0, with 29:00 left. Mifflinburg (7-9-3) tried to rally and put several shots on net in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but Athens keeper Madisyn Joslyn rose to the occasion with eight saves, four in each half.
“Right now, it’s hard, especially for the seniors who were our rock,” Hankamer said. “We wanted to get them another game. The girls battled all season, and being we’re a young team, we get 90 percent of the team back. But we will definitely miss the seniors.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
SEMIFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
ATHENS 2, MIFFLINBURG 0
Second half
A-Abby Sindoni, 33:54; A-Hannah Walker (Sindoni), 29:00.
Shots: M, 13-9. Corners: M, 5-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Kristi Benfield); Athens 8 (Madisyn Joslyn).